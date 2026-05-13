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Finding the right job candidates requires more than just posting an online ad and waiting for applications. Supatman/Getty Images

If you're hiring but falling short of the right candidates, it may help know that you aren't the only one facing this type of issue. The reality is that many job postings fail before a single person applies — not because the role isn't competitive, or the company isn't worth joining — but because the listing itself does the opposite of what it's supposed to do. It blends in, buries the lead or lands in front of people who were never right for the job to begin with. That's a real issue in today's hiring landscape, where it's increasingly difficult to land the best talent, especially if you're hiring for roles that need to be filled quickly or require specialized skills.

Part of the issue is that hiring requires a digital-first approach right now, and the sheer number of online job boards means candidates have more options than ever. What that means for employers is that they are regularly competing for attention in an increasingly noisy space. Algorithmic filtering, skills-based hiring trends and the growing influence of employer review platforms are also playing a role in what it takes for a job listing to convert to the right hire. In this landscape, a job listing needs to attract clicks quickly and also draw in people who are actually qualified and seriously interested.

In other words, if your last few rounds of hiring felt like sifting through an endless stack of mismatched applications, the problem may not be the talent pool. It could be how and where you're posting.

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How to post jobs online and reach more qualified candidates

Getting your listing in front of the right potential candidates requires more than uploading a job description to a single platform and waiting for the applications to roll in. Here's how to best approach this task:

Choose the right online job platforms for your role

Not all job boards serve the same audience, so it's important to take a targeted approach to where you're posting your ads. For example, LinkedIn is generally the dominant platform for professional and corporate roles, as its built-in network often results in listings spreading organically through connections. Or, an option like ZipRecruiter could be a better fit for a wider range of talent, as this platform tends to draw in more volume from across industries and can work well for everything from hourly, entry-level roles to mid- and high-skill positions.

For tech roles, targeted platforms like Dice may help you surface the right candidates with the specific technical backgrounds you're looking for. And, more niche boards — think Mediabistro for media jobs or Idealist for nonprofit roles — tend to deliver higher-quality matches because the audience is self-selecting. You don't have to pick just one, though. Posting on multiple platforms simultaneously increases your reach, but be aware that spreading the budget evenly across all of them generally doesn't work.

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Write a job listing that screens people in — and also out

The job description generally does more of the work than many hiring managers realize. Vague language, like "fast-paced environment," "team player" or "competitive salary," generally offers nothing useful to a qualified candidate and often signals red flags about your culture or your company's transparency. So, rather than take that approach, it generally pays to be specific about the role's day-to-day responsibilities, the skills that are genuinely required versus preferred and the compensation range.

Salary transparency, which is required by law in several states, has also proven to increase application quality across the board. Listings that include a pay range receive more serious applicants because candidates self-screen based on fit before applying. The same logic applies to remote or hybrid policy, required hours and growth trajectory. Ultimately, the more concrete the details, the more targeted the response tends to be.

Use paid promotion options and targeting tools

Organic reach tends to have its limits. Most major job platforms offer sponsored listing features that will push your posting to the top of search results and surface it to candidates who match your specified criteria, even if they aren't actively searching. Certain platforms offer targeting filters, for example, that allow employers to narrow by industry, years of experience, specific skills and geography.

These tools come at an extra cost, so it's important to factor that into the equation, but they also dramatically reduce the volume of unqualified applicants, which saves time during the screening phase. For hard-to-fill or senior roles, the return on investment for paid promotion is also typically worth it.

Leverage your existing network and employee referrals

Some of the best hires come through people who are already invested in the company's success, so don't limit your search to just posting on online platforms and job boards and then waiting for candidates to come to you. Sharing listings internally and explicitly asking employees to circulate them can extend your reach into passive candidate networks.

By taking this approach, you're increasing the chances of reaching the people who aren't browsing job boards but are a good fit for the role and might consider the right opportunity if it lands in their inbox from someone they trust. Employee referral programs that offer incentives can be an even more effective route to take, as they formalize this process and also make it repeatable.

The bottom line

It's easy to post an open role online, but getting that posting in front of the right candidates takes a lot more strategy and planning. Choosing platforms that match your candidate profile, writing listings that communicate clearly and honestly, using targeted paid tools where it makes sense and tapping your internal network can all meaningfully shift the quality of your applicant pool — and cut down the time it takes to fill a role.