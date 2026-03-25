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Job listings have become so formulaic that even strong candidates scroll past them without a second look. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Employers are currently competing for talent in one of the most digitally saturated hiring environments in recent memory. Job boards have never been more accessible, posting has never been faster, and yet many business owners are getting just a few applicants per job post — and even fewer qualified ones. Given how accessible candidates are, though, it makes sense to wonder if there's something fundamentally broken in the hiring pipeline.

And that's what many business owners default to. They instinctively blame the labor market for their hiring troubles, assuming that candidates are being picky or that compensation expectations have shifted. In some cases, they may wonder if the role itself is just a tough sell. While those factors can certainly play a role in a poorly performing job post, they often obscure a more uncomfortable possibility: The job post itself is what's keeping candidates away.

Online job listings have become so formulaic — copy-pasted from old descriptions and bloated with internal jargon — that even strong candidates scroll past them without a second look. So, before assuming the talent isn't there, it's worth asking whether the job post you're relying on is actually working.

Take steps to find the right job candidates today.

Why your online job post is getting ignored (and how to fix it)

If you suspect your job post is getting ignored, here's where things typically go wrong — and how to fix the issues:

The title doesn't match what people actually search

Job titles are often written for internal audiences, not external ones. For example, a post that's searching for a "Rockstar Sales Ninja" or "Customer Happiness Guru" might feel fun or make sense inside your org chart, but it's not what a candidate types into a search engine while looking for roles that align with their skills. Job boards rely on keyword matching, and if your title or description doesn't align with common search terms, your post simply won't surface to the right candidates.

The fix: Don't aim to differentiate your job post with unique job titles or descriptors. If the role is essentially a sales coordinator, call it that or lead with the recognizable term. There are plenty of free online tools that can give you job title suggestions or show you what language is actually in use.

Learn more about how you can improve your hiring process now.

The compensation isn't listed (or isn't competitive)

One of the fastest ways to lose a candidate's interest is to omit the position's salary information. Many job seekers now filter listings based on pay ranges, and in some states, you are now legally required to offer salary transparency in the job post. The reality is that not listing pay information can create doubt among candidates or signal that the offer may not be worth the time, even if you know the compensation is competitive.

The fix: Include a realistic salary range upfront in your job post. If flexibility exists, say so. You can also highlight other financial incentives like bonuses or commissions, or outline the benefits to strengthen the overall package.

The description is too long or too vague

Posting a job listing with long paragraphs filled with generic language like "fast-paced environment" or "self-starter" won't differentiate your opportunity from hundreds of others. And, a wall of text can be just as damaging as a lack of detail. Candidates want you to give them enough information to understand the role, but not so much that it feels overwhelming or unclear.

The fix: Make it easy for candidates to scan the job posting and determine whether they're a good fit for the role by breaking the description into clearly labeled sections like responsibilities, qualifications and benefits. Use concise bullet points and focus on what actually matters in the day-to-day role.

The requirements feel unrealistic

Research consistently shows that many applicants — especially those early in their careers — won't apply for a job unless they meet nearly all listed criteria. What that means is that if your job posting reads like a wish list of every possible qualification, it can discourage otherwise qualified candidates from applying to the role.

The fix: Separate any "must-have" qualifications from "nice-to-have" skills in your job post. It's important to be realistic about what's truly required to succeed in the role while removing unnecessary barriers.

There's no clear reason to apply

Without a compelling reason to apply, even qualified candidates may move on. After all, candidates aren't just evaluating whether they can do the job. They're also evaluating whether they want to do it. So, if your posting focuses only on what you expect from them, you're missing a critical opportunity to sell the role.

The fix: Highlight what makes your company or role appealing. This could include growth opportunities, flexibility, culture, mission or unique perks, but be specific. Generic claims won't stand out.

The application process is too complicated

Convenience matters to job candidates, and even clear, well-written job postings can lose candidates at the final step if you're requiring them to jump through too many hoops to apply. If your application process requires multiple forms, account creation or redundant uploads, many applicants will abandon it midway.

The fix: Streamline the application process by allowing candidates to apply with a resume and minimal additional steps. The easier it is to apply, the more likely good candidates will follow through.

The bottom line

A job post is a piece of marketing, and like any marketing tool, it can be done well or poorly. So, before writing off a sluggish job candidate search as a market issue, take a hard look at the listing itself, from the title to the requirements, the compensation and the hiring process. In many cases, you'll find that the fix is less about who's out there and more about whether your post is giving them a reason to apply.