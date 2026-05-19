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If you're struggling to find the right candidates for niche or hard-to-fill roles, you may need to change your approach. Rachata Amnataree/Getty Images

Hiring has become more complicated for employers in the current market, particularly for companies trying to fill specialized or high-demand positions. While layoffs and hiring slowdowns continue in many sectors, employers in industries like healthcare, skilled trades, logistics and manufacturing are still competing for qualified workers. At the same time, a lot of candidates are now more selective about compensation, flexibility and workplace culture, making the hiring process even more challenging for those with urgent openings.

That disconnect has created a frustrating hiring landscape for many businesses, with job postings often culminating in a large number of applications, but few qualified candidates. And, in certain cases, employers may struggle to generate any meaningful interest at all. As a result, roles that require more specialized skills, niche certifications, technical expertise or substantial experience can remain open for much longer than anticipated, putting extra pressure on existing staff and slowing growth plans.

As hiring timelines stretch longer, some companies are being forced to rethink how and where they search for talent. Simply posting a generic ad on a traditional job board may no longer be enough to reach the right candidate — particularly for hard-to-fill roles. So, how can you find the right candidates for those types of job openings? That's what we'll examine below.

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How to find candidates for hard-to-fill roles

Finding qualified candidates for difficult positions often requires a more proactive and flexible approach than standard hiring efforts. Employers who expand their recruiting methods and adjust their expectations strategically may have a better chance of attracting the right talent. Here's how to do that:

Audit what you're actually offering

Hard-to-fill roles often stay hard to fill because the compensation, flexibility or growth path that many employers are offering doesn't match what qualified candidates can get elsewhere. So, before doubling down on your sourcing, it makes sense to take an honest look at whether the role itself is competitive. Salary benchmarking tools, competitor job postings on ZipRecruiter and exit interview data can all surface gaps that sourcing volume alone won't fix.

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Build relationships before you need to hire

One of the main mistakes employers make is waiting until a role becomes vacant to start recruitment efforts. For hard-to-fill positions, companies and hiring managers may benefit from building their talent pipelines well in advance. That way, when a position eventually opens, the existing network of potential candidates you've created can be a funnel for the role, dramatically reducing your hiring timeline.

For example, it often makes sense to network with industry professionals online, attend trade conferences or participate in local business associations. You can also build relationships with the administration at local colleges, certification programs and workforce development organizations that train workers in the specialized fields you need to hire within.

Expand beyond standard job boards

General job boards like ZipRecruiter remain a smart tool to incorporate into the hiring process, as the pool of potential candidates they reach is wide and diverse. However, you may need to supplement that approach using other avenues for more specialized roles. Niche platforms can also help put your job listing in front of audiences who have the background you're looking for. Industry-specific forums, Discord communities and professional associations are also valuable for connecting with candidates who aren't actively searching but remain reachable.

Revisit your silver medalist candidates

Many companies are currently sitting on an underused asset: their own applicant history. Candidates who made it to the final rounds in the hiring process but ultimately weren't selected have already passed your initial screening and demonstrated genuine interest in the company or role.

If the position has reopened or enough time has passed, reaching back out to these candidates is one of the fastest ways to generate a qualified hiring pipeline. All it takes is a short, personalized message, which costs nothing and can shortcut weeks of sourcing.

Prioritize passive candidate outreach

The best candidates for hard-to-fill roles are frequently employed and do not regularly check what's open on job boards. Reaching them requires direct outreach with a message that leads with the opportunity's value, not a generic pitch. Be specific about why you're contacting them, what makes the role compelling and what flexibility exists. These passive candidates convert at higher rates when they feel sought out rather than mass-emailed. Getting your job ads in front of the right people can make that outreach even more effective.

Strengthen your employee referral program

Your current employees with niche expertise tend to know other people with that same niche expertise. If your referral program is underperforming, it's worth examining why, whether you find that the incentives are too low, the process is too cumbersome or the program simply isn't being promoted.

Taking the time to build a well-structured employee referral program can result in a reliable source of candidates for roles where qualified talent is genuinely scarce. Referrals also tend to produce faster hires with stronger cultural alignment, so this approach can pay off in numerous ways. That said, even the best referral network won't overcome a listing that fails to convert the right applicants once they find it.

The bottom line

Finding candidates for hard-to-fill roles requires a fundamentally different approach than standard recruiting. Expanding your sourcing channels, engaging passive candidates and tapping underutilized pipelines like referral programs and educational partnerships can meaningfully improve your results — but only if the underlying opportunity is competitive enough to close on. The companies consistently winning on hard-to-fill hiring aren't just looking in more places. They're doing the harder work of making sure the role itself is worth finding.