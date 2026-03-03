How much interest can $100,000 earn in 2026? Here are 4 options to know.

Interest earnings on a $100,000 deposit could stack up quickly in the remaining months of 2026. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Depositing a large, six-figure amount of money into a savings account is often the conventional way to boost and protect your money. But the economic climate of early March 2026 isn't exactly conventional, either. Stock market volatility now makes traditional investing risky and unpredictable. And it also may not be necessary for those looking for a home for their $100,000, especially considering the elevated interest rates multiple savings vehicles still offer now. At the same time, savers shouldn't just rush to open a high-earning account, either, as the structure of these accounts will need to be clearly understood and, depending on the account, access to the funds may be restrictive, which can quickly become problematic for larger deposit amounts.

To better understand the value of select savings vehicles now, at the start of March 2026, it helps to know the interest-earning potential a $100,000 deposit currently offers. This will vary significantly, depending on the interest rate and the account type in question, but with so much money in question, it behooves savers to be as informed as possible before taking action. So, how much interest can $100,000 earn in 2026, specifically? That's what we'll break down below.

How much interest can $100,000 earn in 2026?

Determining the precise interest-earning potential of a $100,000 deposit will depend on the account, the interest rate the account comes with and the structure of that rate (fixed or variable). Here's how much interest a $100,000 deposit could earn over the next nine months, calculated using four different accounts, the top rates for each and the assumption that the rate will remain the same for the full time period:

$100,000 traditional savings account at 0.39%: $292.36

$292.36 $100,000 money market account at 4.00%: $2,985.24

$2,985.24 $100,000 high-yield savings account at 4.09%: $3,052.08

$3,052.08 $100,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $2,985.24

So savers can earn as little as a few hundred dollars and as much as $3,000, approximately, depending on the account type chosen for this much money this year. That said, there's only one account on this list that will guarantee a sizable return, and that's a certificate of deposit (CD), as the traditional savings, money market and high-yield savings accounts all come with variable rates not well-positioned for growth in today's cooling interest rate landscape.

In other words, if you want to earn as much interest as you can on your $100,000, prefer that interest to be guaranteed and still want to have access to your funds by December, a 9-month CD could be your best bet.

Is a $100,000 savings account worth opening in 2026?

The answer to this question, as is the norm with a series of personal financial questions, is specific to the saver.

Many experts would recommend investing this money in a mix of stocks, bonds or real estate. Alternative assets like precious metals may also work. And with $100,000 in question, there are plenty of viable ways to diversify your funds. At the same time, some of these savings accounts allow savers to take a set it and forget it approach, unlike what they would have to do during a volatile stock market. And savings here will be guaranteed and predictable (if they choose a CD) in a way they won't be with most investments, even if the latter type has the potential to be more lucrative.

Consider your options carefully, then, as $100,000 in savings should be leveraged as strategically as possible, especially in today's economy.

The bottom line

A $100,000 deposit can earn savers a few hundred dollars or a few thousand dollars in 2026, depending on the account type in question and the associated interest rate. Take the time, then, to consider your account options with care and evaluate the interest-earning potential of splitting your money among a series of accounts. Just don't leave money in a traditional savings account, either, as that 0.39% rate is not only failing to keep pace with inflation, but it essentially means you're losing money by not pursuing the other, high-rate alternatives outlined above instead.