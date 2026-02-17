How much interest will a $40,000 savings account earn in 2026 (and which accounts can earn more)?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Making a large deposit into a traditional savings account may not make sense considering the high interest-earning alternatives savers have now. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An update from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on Monday underscored what millions of American savers already knew – the interest they're accruing with traditional savings accounts is barely even noticeable. The average national deposit rate of just 0.39% as of February 17 remained the same as it was in January, giving savers little motivation to keep their money in one of these accounts. Put another way, savers are earning just 39 cents for every $100 stored in a traditional savings account right now.

If you're willing to make a larger, five-figure deposit into one of these accounts, however, the interest-earning potential can grow significantly. While not nearly as competitive as the top high-yield savings or certificate of deposit (CD) accounts, traditional savings accounts are also ubiquitous and easy to manage in a way that the latter two may not be, particularly if used with online banking institutions. Still, it helps to know the interest-earning potential here before getting started, especially if you're considering a five-figure deposit like $40,000.

So, how much interest will a $40,000 savings account earn in 2026? And how much more can you earn elsewhere? That's what we'll break down below.

See how much interest you can earn with a high-yield savings account here.

How much interest will a $40,000 savings account earn in 2026?

Traditional savings accounts, like their high-yield counterparts, come with variable interest rates that change based on market conditions. In other words, that 0.39% rate could soon become even lower if the interest rate climate cools further later this year, as expected. This variability also makes long-term interest-earning projections difficult to complete with precision, even though savers can still gain an approximate idea of how much they stand to earn.

Here, then, is how much interest a $40,000 savings account can earn in 2026, assuming today's rate remains constant, and no deposits or withdrawals are made:

$40,000 savings account at 0.39% after three months: $38.94

$38.94 $40,000 savings account at 0.39% after six months: $77.92

$77.92 $40,000 savings account at 0.39% after nine months: $116.94

So interest earnings here will be around $117 or less by the end of the year, assuming rates don't decline further before 2026 concludes. But savers don't need to be satisfied with these returns, not when high-yield savings and CD account rates are exponentially higher now.

Get started with a high-yield savings account instead here.

Which savings accounts can earn more interest?

Prefer to put your $40,000 into a CD or high-yield savings account instead? While the latter type will also come with a variable rate, changes there may be easier to weather thanks to the much higher rate. Here's how much both CDs and high-yield savings accounts can earn this year with a $40,000 deposit, calculated using the same time periods as above, with the assumption that the high-yield savings account rate remains the same and that no early withdrawal fees are levied against the CD:

$40,000 high-yield savings account at 4.09% after three months: $402.87

$402.87 $40,000 high-yield savings account at 4.09% after six months: $809.80

$809.80 $40,000 high-yield savings account at 4.09% after nine months: $1,220.83

$40,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $384.42

$40,000 6-month CD at 4.05%: $772.54

$40,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $1,164.39

Savers, then, can earn hundreds of dollars more than they would with a traditional savings account with either a high-yield version or a CD. And, if they choose a CD, that interest will be locked in and guaranteed even if rates cool before the account matures. Evaluate these alternatives closely, then, as they will likely be better fits for your 2026 savings goals.

The bottom line

The interest earnings savers can expect with a traditional savings account, no matter the deposit, are minimal right now. Fortunately, there are competitive, more lucrative options for savers, particularly if they're looking to make a deposit of $40,000. Just be sure to understand the unique pros and cons of each account type, as what may work best for one saver may not be as advantageous for another. Consider speaking with a lender or bank representative who can answer your questions and help you find the best account for your needs now.