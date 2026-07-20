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A $45,000 deposit into a long-term CD account may earn more than you'd expect at today's rates. jayk7/Getty Images

Today's rate environment may be less than ideal for borrowers who want to buy a home or pay off a credit card balance over time, but it presents an interesting opportunity for savers who have been looking to maximize the returns on their money with a savings account or certificate of deposit (CD). While savings account yields offer easy access to funds, rates are sitting at an average of just 0.38%. On the other hand, many long-term CDs are offering competitive returns of 4% or more, and unlike savings accounts, CD rates can be locked in for multiple years.

That means savers, and particularly with a sizable amount of cash to invest, have an important decision to make between the two interest-bearing account options. Choosing between keeping money accessible in a savings account or committing it to a multi-year CD isn't just about flexibility, though. The decision can also meaningfully shape how much that money is worth a few years from now, as CDs generate a return that a standard savings account simply can't match.

The catch is that the payoff isn't uniform. A 1-year CD and a 10-year CD produce very different outcomes on the same deposit, so what does a $45,000 deposit turn into under today's CD rates — and is the tradeoff of tying up that cash worth it compared to leaving it in a regular savings account? Here's the math.

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How much interest will a $45,000 long-term CD account earn if opened this July?

CD rates vary by term, and even small differences in the annual percentage yield (APY) compound into significant differences over time. Using today's typical long-term CD rates and calculating compound interest on a $45,000 deposit left untouched for the full term, here's what that money could grow into:

$45,000 1-year CD at 4.11%: $1,849.50 in interest

$1,849.50 in interest $45,000 3-year CD at 4.15%: $5,838.22 in interest

$5,838.22 in interest $45,000 5-year CD at 4.20%: $10,277.85 in interest

$10,277.85 in interest $45,000 10-year CD at 4.30%: $23,557.59 in interest

The trend is clear: Longer CD terms tend to carry higher rates, since banks reward depositors for tying up their money for extended stretches.

But the real story here is compounding. A 10-year CD doesn't just earn roughly 10 times what a 1-year CD earns — it earns more than 12 times as much, because interest accrues on both the balance and the interest year after year rather than resetting annually. For a $45,000 deposit, that difference between $1,849.50 and $23,557.59 is the difference between a nice bonus and a genuine wealth-building tool.

That said, a 10-year term isn't the right fit for every saver. Locking up $45,000 for a decade means forfeiting access to that cash and typically paying an early withdrawal penalty if plans change. Ultimately, the right CD term depends on when you're likely to need the funds, not just which rate looks the most attractive on paper.

See how much interest the right CD account could earn now.

How does that compare to a traditional savings account?

Traditional savings accounts at many big banks still pay an average of 0.38% APY nationally — a rate that hasn't moved much over the last year. On a $45,000 balance held for one year at that average rate, the account would earn roughly $171 in interest. Compare that to the $1,849.50 a 1-year CD at 4.11% would generate, and the CD account holder comes out over $1,678 ahead for committing to the exact same balance over the exact same period.

Extend the timeline, and the disparity becomes harder to ignore. Over five years, a $45,000 balance earning the average savings rate would grow by about $861 in interest, compared to the $10,277.85 a 5-year CD at 4.20% would deliver. Over a full decade, that same savings account would earn roughly $1,739 — while the 10-year CD earns more than $23,500. That's a gap of nearly $21,800 on the exact same deposit, simply because of where the money was parked.

As noted above, though, the big tradeoff is access. A traditional savings account allows unlimited access to funds at any time, while a standard CD generally requires the money to stay put until maturity. For savers confident they won't need the cash before the term ends, though, that tradeoff increasingly favors the CD account.

The bottom line

A $45,000 long-term CD opened this July could earn anywhere from about $1,849 on a 1-year term to more than $23,500 on a 10-year term, depending on the rate locked in and how long the funds remain deposited. Compared to a traditional savings account earning well under 0.5%, the difference amounts to thousands of dollars in interest that would otherwise go unclaimed.

For savers who don't need immediate access to this money, a long-term CD offers a way to convert an otherwise idle balance into a meaningful, guaranteed return — no market risk required. That said, it's worth shopping current rates across multiple banks and confirming the specific terms before committing, since even small differences in the rate can translate into hundreds or thousands of dollars over time.