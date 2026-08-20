How much interest will a $10,000 5-year CD earn right now?

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Putting $10,000 into a competitive 5-year CD right now could generate quite a lot in interest by maturity. Richard Drury/Getty Images

Many of the savers who are chasing the highest possible returns have spent the last several months gravitating toward the shortest certificate of deposit (CD) terms they can find, and for good reason: Overall, short-term CD rates have consistently out-earned longer commitments as the Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady. The central bank hasn't cut rates since December 2025, and after five consecutive meetings without a move, we are now facing the possibility of a Fed rate hike rather than a rate cut. That standoff is exactly why the calculus around long-term CDs is worth revisiting now.

A prolonged pause doesn't mean permanence, though. When the Fed eventually resumes cutting rates, whether that's later this year or in 2027, banks are likely to adjust new CD rates downward in anticipation well before the decision is official. That means savers who wait for a better long-term rate to appear may instead find the opposite: a shrinking list of competitive offers as institutions get ahead of where policy is headed. That dynamic hasn't erased the appeal of short-term CDs, but it does raise the question of whether locking in a high rate with a longer-term CD, like a 5-year CD, makes more sense now.

But five years is also a long time to give up easy access to $10,000. So, before committing to a long-term 5-year CD, it helps to know how much it could actually earn you — and how that return compares with what today's top savings accounts offer.

Compare today's top CD and savings options online now.

How much interest can a $10,000 5-year CD earn right now?

The biggest advantage of opening a 5-year CD today is that your annual percentage yield (APY) is generally fixed for the entire CD term. That means even if banks cut their CD rates significantly over the next few years, your return won't change — as long as you keep the money in the account until maturity.

And because you're earning interest for five years, the returns can add up. Assuming interest compounds annually according to the stated APY, here's what a $10,000 deposit could generate at three competitive 5-year CD rates:

$10,000 in a 5-year CD at 4.35%: $2,372.64 in interest, resulting in a total balance of approximately $12,372.64

$2,372.64 in interest, resulting in a total balance of approximately $12,372.64 $10,000 in a 5-year CD at 4.25%: $2,313.47 in interest, resulting in a total balance of approximately $12,313.47

$2,313.47 in interest, resulting in a total balance of approximately $12,313.47 $10,000 in a 5-year CD at 4.20%: $2,283.97 in interest, resulting in a total balance of approximately $12,283.97

Those figures show why shopping around for a top CD rate can pay off, particularly with a longer term. The difference between 4.20% and 4.35% is just 0.15 percentage points, for example, but the higher rate would earn you nearly $89 more over five years on a $10,000 deposit.

The bigger consideration, though, is whether you're comfortable leaving your money untouched until 2031. With most CDs, withdrawing funds before maturity triggers an early withdrawal penalty, and the penalty on a 5-year CD can be substantial. That's why this type of account generally works best for money you know you won't need for emergencies, major purchases or other expenses during the term.

Find out how high your CD or high-yield savings rate could be today.

What returns can a high-yield savings account offer now?

A high-yield savings account takes the opposite approach. Rather than committing your money for five years, you maintain access to the funds in the account while still earning an APY that can far exceed what traditional savings accounts typically pay.

At today's rates, the potential returns can also look surprisingly similar to what CDs offer. If you deposited $10,000 and today's high-yield savings APYs remained unchanged for five full years, here's what you would earn:

$10,000 at 4.10%: $2,225.13 in interest, for a total balance of approximately $12,225.13

$2,225.13 in interest, for a total balance of approximately $12,225.13 $10,000 at 4.00%: $2,166.53 in interest, for a total balance of approximately $12,166.53

$2,166.53 in interest, for a total balance of approximately $12,166.53 $10,000 at 3.95%: $2,137.31 in interest, for a total balance of approximately $12,137.31

The catch, though, is that those returns are hypothetical. High-yield savings account rates are variable, so there's no guarantee that a 4.10% account today will continue paying 4.10% next month, next year or through 2031. Banks can adjust their rates as market conditions change.

That's an important distinction when comparing the two options. If savings rates decline over the next five years, the gap between what you earn with a CD and savings account could end up being much wider than today's rates suggest. A 5-year CD, on the other hand, locks in your return now, eliminating that uncertainty.

Still, the high-yield savings account flexibility has value. If rates rise, a savings account APY could increase while your CD remains locked at its original rate. And if you unexpectedly need your $10,000, a savings account typically lets you withdraw it without facing the same early withdrawal penalty you would if your money was held in a CD.

The bottom line

Putting $10,000 into a competitive 5-year CD right now could generate more than $2,200 in interest by maturity, with a 4.35% APY producing about $2,373 based on the assumptions above. That can make locking in today's CD rates appealing, especially if your priority is securing a predictable return for the next several years.

But don't base the decision on today's CD rates alone. A high-yield savings account offers comparable rates right now and gives you substantially more flexibility, but its future returns are uncertain because the rate can change. So, if you're confident you won't need the $10,000 for five years, locking in a competitive CD rate may make sense. If access to your cash is more important, though, giving up some rate certainty for the flexibility of a high-yield savings account may be the better tradeoff.