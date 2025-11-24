We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you spent or saved a lot of money in 2025 or simply find yourself holding steady, one item all savers can agree on is that it's important to protect and grow their funds further in 2026. Thinking that, however, and successfully accomplishing that goal are often two separate things. Fortunately, a certificate of deposit (CD) account still offers a viable way to do so, even if these accounts come with interest rates a bit less competitive than they were in recent years.

Average CD interest rates remain exponentially higher than those associated with traditional savings accounts. And, unlike rates on that latter account type, rates here are fixed, meaning that what you secure now, in the final weeks of 2025, will remain the same until the account matures. That not only makes interest-earnings calculations easy to complete with precision, but it gives savers insight into interest-earning possibilities that are simply unknowable with alternative variable-rate accounts like traditional and high-yield savings options.

To better understand the benefits of CD accounts now, it helps to know what the best CD interest rates are considered to be as savers head into 2026. Below, we'll detail the top rates associated with six popular CD terms now, as well as what you can expect to earn with a $10,000 deposit into each.

What are the best CD interest rates going into 2026?

Contemplating opening a CD account now? Here are some of the highest rates you're likely to find for some common CD terms:

3-month CD accounts

If you're looking to protect your money and grow it slightly for 90 days, approximately, a 3-month CD can be helpful. Some of the best 3-month CD rates sit between 3.85% and 4.00% right now, allowing you to earn interest while regaining access to your funds early in 2026.

6-month CD accounts

If you want to earn a better rate and more interest on your money thanks to an extended interest-earning timeline, a 6-month CD can be worth evaluating. Rates here sit in the 4.05% to 4.20% range currently, allowing you to earn a bit over $4 for each $100 deposited.

9-month CD accounts

A 9-month CD account will protect your money for much of next year, and it will do so with a top rate somewhere between 3.95% and 4.15%. A CD account of this length is favorable for those who are considering laddering multiple CD accounts with different terms and rates in order to earn top interest while maintaining a level of flexibility that just one CD account won't permit.

1-year CD accounts

Want to protect your money until this time next year? You can effectively do so with a 1-year CD account with top rates in the 4.05% to 4.10% range. Just make sure that you're able to keep your funds in the account untouched for the full year, as an early withdrawal penalty levied against an account with this term could be costly.

18-month CD accounts

For extended protection, an 18-month CD account could be worth evaluating. The best rates here are in the 3.95% to 4.05% range, approximately. And, thanks to the extended interest-earning timeline, you'll make more with most deposits made into this account than the short-term CDs with slightly higher rates.

2-year CD accounts

November 2027 may feel like a long way off, but for those who want to take a "set it and forget it" approach to their money – and still earn a decent return in the interim – this account type can be worth researching. The best rates on this account term now sit between 3.95% and 4.00% but with the early withdrawal penalty being steep, be extra careful before depositing into this account. Losing access to a portion of your money for 24 consecutive months won't be easy to endure for every saver.

How much will a $10,000 CD account earn now?

Now that you know the best CD rates available going into 2026, it helps to know what these translate to in terms of interest earnings. Here's how much interest you'd earn with a $10,000 deposit made into each account now, calculated using the top rate for each and the assumption that no early withdrawal penalties are issued:

3-month CD at 4.00%: $98.53

$98.53 6-month CD at 4.20%: $207.84

$207.84 9-month CD at 4.15%: $309.66

$309.66 1-year CD at 4.10%: $410.00

$410.00 18-month CD at 4.05%: $613.61

$613.61 2-year CD at 4.00%: $816.00

The bottom line

While not as profitable as they were a year ago, CD accounts still come with competitive rates and, potentially, decent returns depending on the initial deposit amount. So, if you want guaranteed interest, are comfortable leaving your money untouched for a select time period and don't want the headache of dealing with a changing rate climate and investment landscape, a CD account could be a viable option worth exploring now, heading into 2026.