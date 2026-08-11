Knowing what's considered to be a good interest rate in today's economy can help savers make better, more informed decisions for their money. phattharachai Rattanachaiwong/Getty Images

In today's economic landscape, it can be difficult to know which moves to make next … and which specific mistakes to avoid. It can also be hard to accurately evaluate your options. For example, interest rates on certificate of deposit (CD) accounts were widely expected to be lower at this point in 2026 than they were in the summer of 2025. And that assumption was reinforced by three Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in the final months of the year. But now, a year later, rates are actually higher on a variety of terms even absent a formal Fed rate hike, thanks to other economic conditions that have caused them to rise again.

The dynamic is not much different for high-yield savings accounts. This unique account type has a variable rate that will be more responsive to market conditions, unlike the CD which will hold until the maturity date arrives. But it's also remained competitive in today's economy, with many banks offering rates of approximately 4% now. That said, is 4% still a good high-yield savings account interest rate right now? Or should savers expect to receive higher or lower offers when shopping around? The answers to these questions can better inform your next steps and lead to more interest-earning opportunities sooner than later. Below, we'll detail what to know now.

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Is 4% still a good high-yield savings account interest rate?

The short answer to this question is that, yes, 4% is still generally considered to be a good high-yield savings account interest rate. And, if you can find an account offering this rate, it's worth opening.

That said, time spent shopping around online is likely to result in a rate that's higher, potentially around 4.10% to 4.15% or higher. And while that differential may not look like a lot on paper, it can impact your interest earning potential in a real way, particularly over an extended period. But that's not the only reason to shop around for high-yield savings account interest rates right now.

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates later this year, possibly as soon as its next meeting in September, if not in October or December. By finding an account with the highest rate now, you'll be positioned to earn even more if or when rates rise later. Opening an account with a rate under 4%, however, will leave you in a position to catch up when you don't have to.

Understand, too, that the most competitive rates will generally be associated with online banks. Because these institutions don't have the same maintenance costs that banks with in-person branch locations do, they're frequently able to pass on those savings to accountholders via higher rates.

See how high your current savings account rate offers are now.

Is 4% also a good CD interest rate?

A 4% CD interest rate can also be considered to be a good one right now, but how that's defined largely depends on the term in question. The top 1-year and 18-month CD accounts, for example, come with rates of 4.40% and 4.35%, respectively, so a 4% offer for either term wouldn't be considered to be good enough for many savers now.

At the same time, it could be considered an excellent option for 3-month terms, most of which top out around 3.95% currently. It's also important to remember that CD rates are fixed, so it's important to find the highest option available before making a deposit as the CD rate won't respond to any interest rate hikes in the future the way the high-yield savings account can and will.

The bottom line

Understanding what is – and isn't – considered to be a good high-yield savings account interest rate now will help savers make an informed decision. Knowing, too, what CD rates are considered to be competitive will help them make a more well-rounded decision about where they should be keeping their money right now. Just do your best to keep your funds in a traditional savings account limited, as the average rate of just 0.38% tied to that account essentially means that you're losing money by not making a switch into one or more of the aforementioned alternatives.