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Homeowners need to carefully calculate their potential monthly HELOC costs before formally applying. Zhanna Hapanovich/Getty Images

Borrowing money should always be done carefully and strategically. And that's especially true when turning to home equity as the funding source. Failure to repay here can easily result in the home in question being foreclosed on, putting the borrower in a worse financial position than when they started. That said, in today's unique economic terrain, borrowing home equity is arguably one of the very best ways to secure extra funding now.

Home equity levels in the country reached a record high in 2025, and there's around $11 trillion in tappable equity from which to leverage now, according to a report released earlier this year. And, with a home equity line of credit (HELOC), specifically, homeowners will enjoy the benefits of an interest rate that's lower than what's otherwise available with home equity loans, personal loans and credit cards. Because of the product's variable rate nature, it's also positioned to become more affordable this year, if interest rates continue to decline or if other Federal Reserve rate cuts are issued.

To best determine the value this product offers now, it helps to know how much a HELOC will cost monthly at today's rates. While this can be difficult to determine with precision thanks to the product's variable rate, borrowers can still get an approximate idea of what their payments will look like. Below, we'll crunch the numbers that homeowners should know before applying.

Start by seeing how much equity you could borrow with a HELOC here.

How much does a HELOC cost monthly at today's rates?

With an average rate of just 7.14% now, according to Money.com, a HELOC is one of your most affordable borrowing options. And it won't need to be repaid immediately, as most lenders require interest-only payments during the HELOC's initial draw period (up to 10 years).

That said, it can be helpful to determine what payments will look like if the full line of credit is utilized. Here's what the payments will be, calculated against the 7.14% rate, using two common repayment periods and the assumption that the rate will remain constant:

$25,000 HELOC

10-year HELOC at 7.14%: $292.08 per month

$292.08 per month 15-year HELOC at 7.14%: $226.67 per month

$50,000 HELOC

10-year HELOC at 7.14%: $584.16 per month

$584.16 per month 15-year HELOC at 7.14%: $453.34 per month

$75,000 HELOC

10-year HELOC at 7.14%: $876.23 per month

$876.23 per month 15-year HELOC at 7.14%: $680.01 per month

$100,000 HELOC

10-year HELOC at 7.14%: $1,168.31 per month

$1,168.31 per month 15-year HELOC at 7.14%: $906.67 per month

$150,000 HELOC

10-year HELOC at 7.14%: $1,752.47 per month

$1,752.47 per month 15-year HELOC at 7.14%: $1,360.01 per month

$200,000 HELOC

10-year HELOC at 7.14%: $2,336.63 per month

$2,336.63 per month 15-year HELOC at 7.14%: $1,813.35 per month

$250,000 HELOC

10-year HELOC at 7.14%: $2,920.78 per month

$2,920.78 per month 15-year HELOC at 7.14%: $2,266.68 per month

If these payments fit your budget, then consider taking action now while rates are still low. That said, with the potential for HELOC rates to change monthly, borrowers will need to account for some changes in both directions to better determine long-term affordability. Consider speaking with a lender, too, who can answer your questions and help you get started now.

Learn more about your HELOC options here.

The bottom line

A HELOC at today's rates will come with monthly costs as low as a few hundred dollars up to a few thousand dollars, depending on the amount being borrowed and the manner in which the funds are utilized. Still, with interest-only payments required during the draw period, these payments could be even more affordable depending on your approach. Remember, too, to shop around for lenders besides just the one that currently holds your mortgage, as competitors may have more advantageous rates, terms and costs.