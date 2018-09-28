CBSN
By Olivia Gazis CBS News September 28, 2018, 10:35 AM

House Intel votes to release most Russian probe interview transcripts

The House Intelligence Committee has voted to release most of the transcripts of witnesses interviewed over the course of its year-long Russia investigation. 

Democrats are alleging that Republicans are selectively withholding about a half dozen transcripts -- including of interviews with sitting members Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-California, and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, and of those with former intelligence agency heads. 

Speaking to reporters after the vote, Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-California, said Democrats also made motions to subpoena documents including bank and phone records related to some witnesses' testimony -- which he said the majority rejected.

On the withholding of the Rohrabacher transcript, Schiff told reporters, "Either they or he have a concern about what's in that transcript - you would have to ask them why." 

The transcripts will now go for a classification review to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and will be released in a batch at a later date. The timing of their public release is not clear; Schiff estimated there would be several thousand pages of interviews ultimately released. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Politics

Popular