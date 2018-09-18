Trump orders declassification of documents related to FBI's Russia investigation President Trump will declassify documents related to the FBI's Russia investigation, particularly in relation to his former adviser Carter Page. He also ordered the release of all texts sent by former FBI Director James Comey to several colleagues, including Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Ron Hosko, CBS News security consultant and former FBI assistant director, joins CBSN to discuss the implications of the declassification.