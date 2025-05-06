House Democrats probe Trump DOJ's funding freeze to crime victim groups

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have launched a review of the Trump administration's freezing of funding to hundreds of organizations that provide services to crime victims and offer safety programs.

Days after a CBS News report revealed the Justice Department halted grant funding to nearly 400 nonprofit and crime victims' groups, House Judiciary Committee Democrats have asked the department to hand over information on the agency's decision by a May 19 deadline.

Among other things, Democrats on the GOP-led panel have asked the Justice Department to detail if any of the cuts were directed by billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Governmental Efficiency, which has slashed government grants as part of an administration-wide cost-cutting drive. They also questioned whether more grant cuts are planned.

In a letter sent Monday to Attorney General Pam Bondi, the lawmakers wrote, "The Department's notifications to grantees not only fail to provide awardees with any explanation as to why their awards conflict with or do not serve the DOJ's priorities, but also do not provide any details as to how these termination decisions were made."

The committee's inquiry to the Justice Department asked, "How does the Department plan to immediately support crime victims in the wake of terminating grants that support initiatives to provide support and counseling to crime victims, such as guidance on finding safe housing and referrals to victims' compensation programs?"

A Justice Department memo to nonprofit groups announcing the funding cuts said the crime victims' assistance programs did not "effectuate" Justice Department priorities.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the organizations would be given 30 days to appeal the halting of their grant money. The spokesperson said at least two of the organizations had their funding restored days after it was initially cancelled last month.

In their letter to Bondi notifying her of the committee's review, the Judiciary Committee Democrats asked what criteria was used to decide to restore the funding.

A CBS News review found the impacted safety programs include a San Francisco-based organization that seeks to reduce hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, a New York group that works to reduce school shootings, the "Emmett Till cold case investigations and prosecution program" in New Orleans, the "Matthew Shepard and James Byrd hate crimes training and technical assistance" initiative for crime reduction in Florida, a Michigan group that supports re-entry for young offenders and a Virginia group that helps human trafficking and sex abuse victims.

Several of the impacted groups are planning a rally Wednesday afternoon in Oakland, California, to protest funding cuts. The organizations, including the Health Alliance for Violence Interventions, said the event will "highlight how millions of dollars in funding cuts will impact public safety in Oakland and Alameda County, especially in light of the city's own budget crisis."