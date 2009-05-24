Honoring Soldiers In (And Out Of) Uniform

Bob Schieffer

Face the NationYou probably saw the picture that I saw recently. It was hard to miss because it made the front page of most newspapers.

When the Taliban opened fire on his base camp, an American soldier named Zachary Boyd jumped out of bed in his flipflops and pink boxer shorts, threw on his helmet, grabbed his rifle and started firing back.

It made me smile, but when I checked it out, it brought the war in Afghanistan home to me in a very personal way. Turns out, Zachary Boyd is just 19, grew up in my hometown of Fort Worth and graduated from Keller High School, where for many years before he got there, my sister was the principal.

This is Memorial Day weekend and the government asks us to remind everyone to observe a moment of silence at 3pm tomorrow for those who have fallen in America's wars. We do so gladly.

But seeing Zachary Boyd will also make me think of all the 19-year-old kids - and there are a lot of them - who are in some god-awful places around the world this weekend, doing what their country has asked them to do.

I wish there were time to say all their names on national television. There isn't, but I hope they and their parents know that we're all proud of them.