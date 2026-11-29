James Bond knew a honey trap when he saw one. But Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, the world's leading manufacturer of highly-sensitive and highly-sought-after microchips, may have fallen for the oldest trick in the espionage playbook, when he had an alleged affair with a woman suspected of working with Chinese intelligence. [It's a charge the Chinese deny.]

When spycraft meets sex, the result is what novelist John le Carré coined the "honey trap." But the technique's so old it's referenced in the Bible. Delilah was bribed by the Philistines to seduce Samson to learn the source of his superhuman strength. During World War I, exotic dancer Mata Hari was executed for spying for Germany.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted having an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese technology executive suspected of working with Chinese intelligence to acquire Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence computer chips. CBS News

It's also a long-established tactic in China. Called meiren ji, it translates as "beautiful person trick." "A beautiful woman can achieve what a mighty army cannot," said Lijia Zhang. She used to work in a top-secret Chinese ballistic missile factory, a story recounted in her 2008 memoir, "Socialism Is Great!" Now she writes about modern Chinese society, including increasingly liberal attitudes to sex, which she told us could make recruiting honey traps easier.

So, why would politicians, business leaders – clever people – fall for a honey trap? "They may be clever, but they're also human with human desires," said Zhang.

Human nature may be low-tech, but China's goals are not. The U.S. has accused it of "industrial scale" espionage and intellectual property theft.

Chinese leaders can draw on a sophisticated tradition. In the 5th century B.C., the military strategist Sun Tzu wrote "The Art of War," with detailed instructions on recruiting and running spies.

"Famously, I mean, several dynasties were established by espionage; knowing when there weren't going to be troops on the Great Wall, for instance, allowed northern tribes to come across," said Paul French, who ran a successful business in Shanghai, and now writes about Chinese crime and scandal. "It's always been part of the story."

Asked how one spots a honey trap, French replied, "Well, I think the question is, how does the Chinese government spot someone that could then institute a honey trap? What tends to happen is that they become aware that someone has a relationship with someone, and then they seek to exploit that."

That's exactly what Chinese intelligence did in the 1960s, when it ensnared a French diplomat engaged in a love affair with a male Peking opera singer he believed to be a woman. The sensational case inspired the play and film "M. Butterfly." Western audiences can't get enough of honey traps – and the Chinese are apparently no different. Director Ang Lee's 2007 film "Lust, Caution" tells the story of a female operative in wartime Shanghai. It was a major hit in China.

So, Chinese people are fascinated by honey traps for the same reason that we are in the West? "Absolutely – beautiful women, men acting silly," said French. "When you have to represent espionage, which is in many ways a rather boring, slow business, it's great visuals. And Jensen Huang has given us an amazing story."

Story produced by Reid Orvedahl and Mikaela Bufano. Editor: Emanuele Secci.

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