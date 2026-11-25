China's Ministry of State Security may have been surveilling Alice Huang and sought information from her after her affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang began, U.S. intelligence officials told congressional staffers Tuesday, according to people familiar with the briefing.

While there are still gaps in what U.S. intelligence agencies know, there is no indication to date that Alice Huang was specifically tasked with collecting information on Jensen Huang or that she passed information of significant value to the Chinese intelligence service.

But she was known to U.S. intelligence agencies to have been in contact with an MSS officer starting at least in spring 2025, multiple sources said, and her contacts with the agency raised counterintelligence concerns among U.S. intelligence officials. China's intelligence services rely not only on trained officers and formally recruited assets but also on citizens who are obliged under Chinese law to provide assistance when called upon.

Congressional staffers were also told that Kang Wei, believed to be Alice Huang's husband, had more extensive ties to the MSS, people familiar with the briefing said.

The New York Times was first to report on the briefing.

The two-hour briefing for House and Senate Intelligence Committee staffers, which included senior analysts from across the U.S. intelligence community, came two days after President Trump intervened to secure Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO, despite national security concerns raised by some of his senior advisers.

Alice Huang was a senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company under U.S. investigation for potentially diverting sensitive American technology to China.

Concerns about Alice Huang were laid out in a classified memo drafted this spring by Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio that summarized U.S. intelligence, including intercepted communications involving the former Megaspeed executive. It was intended to ensure senior administration officials involved in relevant policy decisions were aware of the potential counterintelligence risks posed by her interactions with Jensen Huang.

Among those who received the memo were Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, then-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and senior White House staff. Rubio also briefed the president on intelligence.

The memo was not provided during Tuesday's briefing, despite requests from both congressional intelligence committees to see it.

China has denied allegations that Alice Huang is a spy.

Shortly after the existence of the memo came to light earlier this month, Jensen Huang acknowledged that he had an extramarital affair. He later resigned as Nvidia CEO, but after less than two weeks, the company's board of directors reinstated him.

The reinstatement came after Trump administration officials offered Nvidia assurances that Jensen Huang was not the target of a Justice Department investigation and that the government had no legal issues with him, CBS News reported earlier Wednesday. The assurances did not extend to Alice Huang.

Two criminal investigations involving potential violations of U.S. export controls by Megaspeed and another buyer of Nvidia chips, Super Micro Computer, remain ongoing. The FBI has been investigating both cases for more than a year, with the Justice Department's National Security Division leading the Megaspeed investigation. Megaspeed has denied any violations of U.S. export control laws and says Alice Huang left the company last year.

Jensen Huang is expected on Capitol Hill next week for a closed-door session with House lawmakers and public testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.