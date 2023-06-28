Hire a moving company or move yourself? Here's how to decide

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Deciding whether to hire a moving company or move yourself depends on your personal circumstances. Maskot/Getty Images

Moving to a new home can be both exciting and stressful. And aside from finding your dream home, one of the biggest decisions you'll have to make when planning your move is whether to hire a professional moving company or do it yourself.

While there are pros and cons to both approaches, it's important to weigh your options carefully to choose what's best for you. Knowing which factors to consider can help you make your decision.

Start exploring moving company options here to learn if it's the right choice for you.

Hire a moving company or move yourself? How to decide

Consider these factors when deciding whether to hire professional movers or move yourself.

Timeline

If you have a strict move-out date and need to be in your new home by a certain date, hiring a moving company can be a wise option. Professional movers can guarantee a specific move-in date and time, reducing your stress levels and ensuring everything is in order when you arrive.

If you have some time between when you must leave your old home and when you can enter your new one, a moving company can hold onto your belongings. That way, you don't have to rent a storage space and deal with loading and unloading twice.

However, if you have more time and flexibility, moving yourself can save you money and give you some more flexibility. You can do the packing and loading on your own schedule and at your own pace.

Convenience

Moving is a time-consuming process, and there's a lot of planning and preparation involved. If you have a busy schedule, hiring a professional moving company will save you some hassle.

They will take care of everything for you, from packing your belongings to loading and unloading the truck. Moving by yourself requires more time and effort and can add disruption to your daily routine.

Get a free price quote today to start comparing your moving company options.

Cost

One of the most important factors to consider is your budget. Moving can be expensive, and it's essential to determine how much you're willing — and able —to spend.

If you're on a tight budget, it may be more cost-effective to move yourself. Hiring a moving company can be expensive, though the cost will vary depending on the distance of your move, the size and amount of your belongings and the level of service you require. It's important to obtain several quotes and compare them carefully before making a decision.

However, keep in mind that doing everything yourself may not necessarily be cheaper. You will have to rent a truck, buy packing materials and perhaps take days off work, which can add up quickly. Plus, professional movers have the experience and equipment to move your belongings safely and efficiently, which can reduce the risk of having to pay for repairing or replacing damaged items.

Distance

If you're moving locally, it may be more feasible to do it yourself. However, if you're moving long-distance, a moving company may be the better option. Long-distance moves can be more complicated and require more planning and organization. Professional movers can handle the logistics of a long-distance move and ensure your belongings arrive at your new home safely and on time.

Experience and expertise

Professional moving companies have the necessary experience and expertise to handle all types of moves smoothly and efficiently. They have the proper equipment and training to pack and transport delicate or bulky items safely.

Additionally, they know the best routes to take to avoid traffic and delays. If you have items that require special care, don't have any experience moving or are physically unable to make a move without assistance, it's best to leave it to the professionals. However, if you're confident in your abilities and have some help from friends or family, moving by yourself may also be a viable option.

Hiring professional movers can be affordable. Learn more by getting a free price quote today.

Liability

Accidents can happen during a move, and it's essential to ensure your belongings are protected. Most professional moving companies offer liability and insurance coverage, providing you with peace of mind. If you're moving by yourself, you will need to buy insurance to protect your goods, which may be costly.

The bottom line

Whether you choose to hire a moving company or move yourself depends on your personal circumstances. While each approach has its benefits and drawbacks, it ultimately depends on your preferences, circumstances and budget.

Consider factors such as your physical ability, family support and available time. If you have a large family or pets, it may be easier to hire a moving company and save yourself the stress. However, if you have a limited budget and are comfortable handling all the aspects of moving, you may choose to do it yourself.

By weighing all of these factors carefully, you can make an informed decision that will ensure a successful and stress-free move.