How a moving company can help you

Moving can be a stressful experience, but using a moving company can ease your burden. Whether you're moving locally or across the country, going with a professional, reputable company can streamline the whole process.

That said, the simplicity that can come with hiring professionals can also carry a larger cost compared with moving on your own so it's important to do your research.

Here, we'll take a closer look at the benefits of hiring a professional moving company and some things to be aware of.

Benefits of using a moving company

Whether you're a homeowner or renter, there are many advantages to using a moving company. Some of the top pros of using a moving company include:

Physical ease: Transporting bulky furniture like dressers, mattresses, couches, etc., can be challenging for many people. It's not just a matter of strength but also skills at maneuvering these types of items that you probably don't carry on a daily basis.

Even if you can get it all done without professionals, like with the help of a friend, that doesn't always mean you'll want to put in all that physical labor.

Convenience: Hiring a professional moving company can also make the moving process more convenient in the sense that you don't have to handle as many logistics yourself. For example, if you were to move on your own, you might have to rent a van or truck, figure out parking to load and unload the items and return the vehicle.

Cross-country moving could present even more challenges, like if you need to store your items when you get to your new location and wait to move into your new home. Moving companies might be able to handle storage and schedule a delivery at your convenience once you have the keys to your new place.

Liability: While you should check the specifics of the insurance that a moving company offers, in many cases, they can take on at least some of the liability of safely getting your items from Point A to Point B.

If you're moving into a walkup apartment building, for example, you might be worried about damaging the building's walls or staircases as you lug items up. But a moving company might have insurance — and your building might require a Certificate of Insurance (COI) — so if anything goes wrong, you might not have to pay for the damage yourself.

Other factors to consider

While there are many moving company pros, you should also keep moving company cons in mind before making your decision. Some of the top general areas to think about include:

Cost: The ease of letting movers do the work comes with a cost. If you moved on your own, you might only pay for gas. Even renting a truck could be several hundred dollars less than hiring movers.

On top of the base rate, you'll also have to factor in costs like tips for the movers. Costs can vary significantly among moving companies, though, so do some comparisons before making a final decision.

Flexibility: While moving companies can provide convenience in some ways, like handling the logistics of the moving process, that can also come with less flexibility. If you don't have all your stuff ready by the time the movers show up, then they might not be able to complete the move, or you might pay to have them pack up your remaining items.

If you're currently a renter becoming a new homeowner, for example, and you have some overlap between the two properties, you might want the flexibility to move a little bit at a time.

Control: Ideally you can find a moving company that you trust with your valuable possessions, but not everyone is comfortable giving up that control. You might be worried about the moving company damaging or losing your items, and you'd feel better if you moved them yourself.

That said, you don't necessarily have to move everything with a moving company. The professionals could handle difficult items like your furniture, while you could transport items like jewelry yourself.

How to find a moving company

To find a moving company, you can search online for movers in your area who specialize in the services you're looking for. Some companies offer long-distance moving options, whereas others specialize in local moves.

Take a look at the websites and reviews of different companies to get a sense of what they offer. You'll likely also want to confirm that these companies are properly licensed and have insurance coverage that meets your needs.

Then, call or email these companies to start generating quotes. You might want to have the companies look at your place in person or via video chat so they can give a more accurate quote. Ideally, you can get these quotes in writing.

You can also ask for recommendations from friends, family, neighbors, etc. Finding someone you know who's gone through a similar experience can help you find a moving company or at least narrow down what to look for in a moving company.

Not everyone will decide to go with a professional moving company, but if you consider these items, along with potentially weighing what others have to say about different options, you can figure out what works best for your situation.

