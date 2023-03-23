We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is upon us, bringing warmer weather and more homes hitting the market. Consequently, more home buyers start house hunting in the spring, often hoping to finalize their home purchase before the end of summer. That way, they can settle into their new home before starting a new school year.

Of course, all these new homebuyers will have to move their belongings into their new digs. If you plan to move soon, you might consider hiring a moving company. But are they worth it?

This guide will help you answer that question by detailing the benefits moving companies deliver, how they work and the costs involved.

Are moving companies worth it?

Let's be honest. While relocating to a new home is exciting, no one likes the actual act of moving. A moving company can take much of the workload off of your hands and deliver other benefits, such as:

No heavy lifting: Moving typically involves heavy lifting that can strain your back or lead to injuries, especially if you have to negotiate heavy furniture up and down stairs. Your safer option may be to leave the heavy lifting to movers with the tools and experience to load and unload your furniture and other belongings safely.

Moving typically involves heavy lifting that can strain your back or lead to injuries, especially if you have to negotiate heavy furniture up and down stairs. Your safer option may be to leave the heavy lifting to movers with the tools and experience to load and unload your furniture and other belongings safely. Protection for your belongings: Most reputable moving companies offer value protection for your belongings. If a mover accidentally drops a box and breaks one of your possessions, you'll have the peace of mind of knowing the item is covered.

Most reputable moving companies offer value protection for your belongings. If a mover accidentally drops a box and breaks one of your possessions, you'll have the peace of mind of knowing the item is covered. Saves time: Moving is time-consuming, from packing your items and renting the moving truck to loading the truck and driving it to your new location. Depending on the company and the services you purchase, a moving company can help you with some or all of the tasks you must complete.

How do moving companies work?

As you might expect, moving services vary among moving companies. For example, a local company may just be a few friends with a truck that transports your belongings from your old home to your new one. Generally, however, full-service moving companies handle the planning, loading, driving and unloading necessary to complete your move. Many outfits also offer packing and other optional services for a fee.

If you decide to hire professional movers, make sure the enterprise can deliver to your destination. Some companies strictly deliver in your local area, while national brands can facilitate a cross-country move.

It's also wise to verify a moving company is insured and legally licensed so you know you're working with a legitimate business. Remember, professional interstate movers must be licensed by the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT). If your move is within your state, check to see if your mover has a state license.

What do moving companies cost?

Several factors can influence the cost of your move, such as labor, packing and the distance to your new home. Liability and valuation coverage and any necessary storage can also add to costs. When you move, the season can even make a price difference — costs may be lower in winter.

According to Moving.com, the average hourly cost of a labor-only local move ranges from $38 to $75 per mover, per hour. A local move of a two- or three-bedroom home (approximately 7,500 pounds) costs an average of $1,250, while a long-distance move runs roughly $4,890.

How to find the right moving company

Follow these guidelines to choose the best moving company to help with your move:

Ask for recommendations: Talk to family members, friends, coworkers and your real estate agent about moving companies they may have used in the past and would highly recommend.

Talk to family members, friends, coworkers and your real estate agent about moving companies they may have used in the past and would highly recommend. Compare services: It's wise to shop and compare at least a few moving companies. Typically, a representative will come to your home to get a clearer view of what the job will entail.

It's wise to shop and compare at least a few moving companies. Typically, a representative will come to your home to get a clearer view of what the job will entail. Ensure the mover is licensed. Ask the representative for the company's license number, which you can verify with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Ask the representative for the company's license number, which you can verify with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Verify the company: Examine the company's reviews on Google and with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Stick with a company that is BBB accredited and has a solid rating.

When a moving company may not be worth it

Moving companies provide a convenient option to let someone else perform the tedious tasks and manual labor involved in moving to a new home. However, there are a few scenarios when a moving company may not be your best option.

If you're moving locally and you only have a few items of furniture and boxes to move, the cost of hiring movers may not be worth it. You can probably handle the job with the help of a few friends.

The costs of moving can also be more than doing it yourself, especially for a long-distance move. If the costs don't fit within your budget, consider renting a truck and moving your belongings on your own.

The bottom line

A moving company can take much time, effort and stress off your plate. A reputable moving company can also provide protection coverage for your items in case they sustain damage during the move.

A moving company can take much time, effort and stress off your plate. A reputable moving company can also provide protection coverage for your items in case they sustain damage during the move.

Still, you must proceed carefully and with purpose when selecting a moving company. Shop and compare multiple companies, check with the BBB, and ensure that the company you choose is licensed and insured. Choosing the right moving company can go a long way towards assuring you of a successful move.