Hillary Clinton to appear on "CBS Sunday Morning" in first TV interview about her new book

This Sunday, Sept. 10, former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton will sit down with "CBS Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley for her first TV interview about her new book, a memoir entitled "What Happened," published by Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS.

"What Happened", due out Sept. 12, details Clinton's experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party during a historic election "marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules," says publisher Simon & Schuster.

Pauley will interview the former first lady to discuss Clinton's ill-fated White House campaign, her thoughts on President Donald Trump, Russian hacking, former FBI Director James Comey's effect on the race, and her life since Election Day 2016.

The interview will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 10 (9:00 a.m. EDT; check your local TV listings) on "CBS Sunday Morning."