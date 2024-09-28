Biden says Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's killing a "measure of justice" for his many victims

Washington, D.C., - President Biden said on Saturday the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, the overall leader of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, in a Friday airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon was a "measure of justice," for his many victims.

In a statement released by the White House, Mr. Biden said "Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror," including thousands of Israelis and Lebanese civilians. Nasrallah's killing, which the statement said took place in the broader context of the conflict that began with Hamas's massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, happened after the Hezbollah leader "made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a "northern front" against Israel."

Hezbollah has been firing rockets and drones across Lebanon's southern border into Israel for almost a year amid the country's war with Hamas.

Nasrallah was killed in a series of massive explosions targeting leaders of the militant group, which started with numerous pagers exploding across Lebanon on Sept. 18 killing at least 12 people — including members of the militant group Hezbollah and two children — and wounding several thousand, according to Lebanon's public health minister.

Strikes escalated in recent days, with one senior U.S. administration official calling the situation between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon "delicate and dangerous." More than 500 people were killed in Lebanon on Monday, according to Lebanon's health ministry, as missiles slammed into residential buildings. Israel said it was targeting Hezbollah weapons hidden in the building.

Tensions in the Middle East have engulfed Mr. Biden's last - and his final - year of presidency. His administration has said the U.S. "fully supports Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and any other Iranian-supported terrorist groups," and he has directed the Secretary of Defense "to further enhance" the defense posture of U.S. military forces in the Middle East.

Mr. Biden said in the statement ultimately his administration aims to de-escalate the ongoing conflicts through diplomatic means.

During his final speech to the United Nations General Assembly as president on Thursday Mr. Biden said, "full scale war is not in anyone's interest."