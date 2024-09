How the U.S. is responding to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah President Biden on Saturday called the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut a "measure of justice," saying that under Nasrallah's leadership, Hezbollah was "responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror." Charlie D'Agata reports from the Pentagon.