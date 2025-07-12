Hartford Bakery, Inc. voluntarily recalls hundreds of loaves of artisanal bread sold in 12 states

Hartford Bakery, Inc. is voluntarily recalling hundreds of loaves of its "Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf" since the product may contain undeclared hazelnuts, the company said in an announcement shared by the Food and Drug Administration.

"People with a nut allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products," said the announcement, which was shared by the FDA on Thursday.

There have been no major reports of injury or illness, but the company is aware of one customer who experienced digestive discomfort after consumption, the announcement said. Complaints were also received from consumers who saw the nuts before consuming the product, the company said.

The product says that it "may contain tree nuts" but does not specify that it "contains hazelnuts." The recall affects about 883 loaves of bread across six production lots, the company said.

The recalled products were distributed by retailers including Kroger and Walmart in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The product comes in a flexible plastic bag marked with the following information, the announcement said:

Lot code T10 174010206, T10 174010306, T10 174010406, T10 174020206, T10 174020306, T10 174020406 found on the front panel of packaging.

Net Weight 12OZ (340G), UPC 24126018152 found on the bottom of packaging.

An expiration date of 07/13/2025 found on the front panel of packaging.

The company determined that no other lot codes were affected. All products in the affected lot codes are being removed from shelves. Consumers who may have purchased the "Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf" should return them to their point of purchase for a full refund, the company said.