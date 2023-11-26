Hamas could release American hostage today, Jake Sullivan says

Washington — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said he is cautiously optimistic that an American will be among the hostages released by Hamas on Sunday.

Sullivan told "Face the Nation" on Sunday the U.S. has "reason to believe that Americans will be released today — at least one American will be released today."

"I cannot confirm who it will be or that it will absolutely happen, because until we see that American out of Gaza, in safety and ultimately in the hands of their loved ones, we won't have full confirmation," he said. "We do have reason to believe that there will be an American release today, but let's wait and see what actually happens. Because, of course, we are dealing with a terrorist group here and we can't immediately trust. We have to verify."

Abigail Mor Edan, the youngest American held hostage by Hamas, was included on a list of hostages that the terror group planned to release on Sunday, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani confirmed to Margaret Brennan. Edan's parents were killed in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. She turned 4 last week while held in captivity in Gaza.

Multiple sources indicated to Brennan that while Edan is on the list, no release is certain given the delicate diplomacy around the situation.

Sullivan said the White House remains in close contact with authorities in Qatar and Egypt, who have helped broker the hostage release deal, as well as Israeli officials.

Since Friday, Hamas has released two groups of hostages who have been held captive in Gaza since the terror attack. As part of the U.S.-Qatari brokered deal, Israel and Hamas agreed to a short-term cease-fire and Israel is also releasing dozens of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas released 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals on Saturday, and 13 Israeli hostages, 10 Thai hostages and one Filipino hostage were released Friday, according to officials.

Sullivan said it's dependent on Hamas whether the temporary truce is extended to allow for the release of all hostages.

"I have every confidence that ultimately all of the Americans and all of the individuals being held hostage will come home," he said. "We are determined not to rest until that happens. But whether or not this particular deal gets extended, that's really up to Hamas."