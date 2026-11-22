Washington — Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who's set to become House Speaker when his party takes control of Congress next year, outlined areas on Sunday where he said Democrats "can explore coming together" with President Trump.

"Let's see what's possible in terms of what the president has said with respect to healthcare," Jeffries said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

As Democrats are poised to take control of both the House and Senate in the new year, following a slew of victories in the midterm elections, Mr. Trump expressed openness to working with Democrats in recent days — citing healthcare as a possible area for compromise.

"I'm open to great healthcare," Mr. Trump said at a press briefing on Friday. "Now, can it be what they want? No. But it can be a combination of what we all want, and we could end up with great healthcare in our country. We could end up better than dealing with the Republicans."

Jeffries identified a couple of areas where Democrats and Republicans might come together, pointing to lowering the age of Medicare eligibility, expanding healthcare coverage to include vision, hearing and dental, and making sure that children get coverage, "so that every single child and young American in this country can afford to go see a doctor when they need one."

"That's a place where we can explore coming together," Jeffries said. "I know it has strong support amongst Democrats in the House and the Senate, and let's see what's possible in terms of what the president has said with respect to healthcare."

The New York Democrat repeatedly emphasized the need for action, saying, "Can you imagine how angry the American people will be with Washington if, over the next two years, we fail to do anything about affordability, fail to do anything about healthcare, and fail to do anything about immigration?"

"The economy is broken — life is not working for far too many Americans, and it's clear we can't simply return to the status quo," he said.

Jeffries said Democrats are "committed to bringing about the type of dramatic change the American people are demanding."

Beyond healthcare, where Democrats more broadly would like to see a reversal to the Medicaid cuts in the GOP's One Big Beautiful Bill last year, Jeffries said the two other key areas of focus in the next Congress will be the high cost of living and the immigration system.

"Those are three possible areas to explore whether we can work together with the president and our colleagues on the other side of the aisle," Jeffries said.

Jeffries also highlighted combating corruption as an early focus, saying that Democrats have promised the American people that "we need to deal with accountability" among lawmakers, the Supreme Court and members of the administration.

"No one is going to get a pass," he said.

Jeffries said stock trading by lawmakers will be high on the Democrats' agenda.

"Very early on in the new Congress, House Democrats are going to move to ban members of Congress from trading stock," adding, "we will see if that gets the bipartisan support needed."

The president's relationship with Jeffries still remains to be defined. But Mr. Trump has already cast doubt on his ability to work with Jeffries' expected counterpart on the other side of the Capitol, Sen. Chuck Schumer.

"It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader," Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social earlier Sunday. "He failed badly as 'Leader' once before, one of the worst in history, and I have little doubt that he will fail again. All he did was perpetuate the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and many other Hoaxes and Scams, making my victory in 2024 an easy and glorious one. Here we go again!"

When asked whether impeachment efforts would be a focal point for the House Democrats in the new Congress, Jeffries said, "We haven't ruled anything in, and we haven't ruled anything out."

"We're focused on actually delivering and keeping our commitment. And it's my expectation that with respect to the accountability agenda, that everyone involved in whatever investigations are unveiled, they're going to follow the facts," Jeffries said. "They're going to apply the law. They're going to be guided by the Constitution, and they're going to let the chips fall where they may."