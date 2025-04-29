Woman from Haiti dies in ICE custody at South Florida detention center, officials confirm

A Haitian woman held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement died Friday evening at a detention facility in Pompano Beach, ICE officials confirmed.

Marie Ange Blaise, 44, was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m. on April 25 by medical professionals at the Broward Transitional Center, the agency said in a news release Tuesday. The cause of death is under investigation.

Moved through multiple ICE facilities before her death

Blaise had entered the U.S. without admission or parole on an unspecified date, authorities said.

On Feb. 12, U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered her at the Henry E. Rohlsen International Airport in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, where she was attempting to board a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina.

That same day, CBP issued her a Notice of Expedited Removal, citing her lack of a valid immigrant visa. She was transferred to ICE custody two days later, first at a staging facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She was later moved to Richwood Correctional Center in Oakdale, Louisiana, and finally to the Broward Transitional Center on April 5.

ICE said it notified the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Office of Inspector General, and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility. The Haitian consulate in Miami was also informed of Blaise's death.

ICE policy mandates that in-custody deaths be reported to Congress, advocacy groups, and the media within two business days. A full report is also required within 90 days, per federal law.

The agency stated that all detainees receive comprehensive medical care throughout their custody, including 24-hour emergency services.