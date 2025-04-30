Watch CBS News

Haitian woman dies at ICE facility in Pompano Beach

Marie Ange Blaise, 44, was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m. on April 25 by medical professionals at the Broward Transitional Center, ICE said in statement. The cause of death is under investigation.
