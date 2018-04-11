Gwen Stefani announces Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS — Gwen Stefani is the latest superstar to ink a deal for a series of regularly scheduled shows in Las Vegas, joining the ranks of Elton John, Celine Dion and Lady Gaga. Caesars Entertainment on Tuesday announced Stefani will kick off a residency at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort in June.

The hollaback girl said in a statement that having a show in Las Vegas is "an incredible honor." She said growing up in Anaheim, California, she could never have imagined one day having her own residency.

A source told ET that Stefani thought over the Vegas residency for a while.

"She and Blake had talked a lot about her taking it," said the source, who also said Stefani wanted to make sure her boyfriend Blake Shelton and her three sons approved of the gig.

The ET source also said Shelton promised to visit her Vegas shows, adding, "Blake felt she should take it. He wants her to express herself through music and grow as an artist. He thinks it's a great career move. This is a great opportunity and her fans will love that!"

Caesars says Stefani's show will celebrate the breadth of her musical career.

Stefani released her first holiday album last fall. "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Holiday Album chart.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Shows at the casino-resort's Zappos Theater are scheduled for June, July, December, February and March. Stefani has teamed up with Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment to benefit the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. For each ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the Las Vegas-based non-profit charity.