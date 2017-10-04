Gwen Stefani thanks Blake Shelton for "saving my life" in birthday tweet

Gwen Stefani turned 48 on Tuesday, and when boyfriend Blake Shelton said "Happy Birthday" to her on Twitter, she wrote back and thanked him for saving her life.

Shelton wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! Why don't you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!!" Stefani responded, "thanku for saving my life."

@blakeshelton thanku for saving my life gx ❤️🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/FL3vPleCdK — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) October 3, 2017

Shelton took Stefani and her entire family to Oklahoma for the opening of his new restaurant, Ole Red, last week. He told ET, "It's been a lot of fun for me to be the one to get to expose them to this -- out in the country. They love it so much, her entire family. And when I say her family, I mean all of them. I'm talking about the kids, the mom, the dad, the brother. There's times when we've had holiday gatherings, and I'm talking about 30-plus family members from her side, from my side."

Shelton and Stefani celebrated the opening of Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Friday, performing an intimate show benefiting local non-profit J.C. Reaching Out, which provides support for seriously ill members of the community. The concert raised $32,000 in donations.