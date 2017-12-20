Lady Gaga gets Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS — Lady Gaga will join a list of superstars with regularly scheduled shows in Las Vegas in 2018, when she kicks off a two-year residency in December.

The singer posted on Twitter that she will be performing at MGM's Park Theater, and says it has been her "lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl." In a statement, she adds that she is humbled to be joining a historic lineup of performers like Vegas legends Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, and promises her new show will be "unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before."

The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!! #LasVegasGoesGaga pic.twitter.com/UhPdW5wgXu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 19, 2017

The announcement comes at the end of a successful year for the superstar that included a stunning Super Bowl performance and a sold-out tour.

MGM Resorts International did not immediately announce performance dates at the Park Theater. But a statement on the theater's website says performance dates and ticket information is expected "in the coming months."

The 5,300-seat venue is formerly known as the Monte Carlo. It previously hosted the residencies of Cher and Ricky Martin.