Lady Gaga gets Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS — Lady Gaga will join a list of superstars with regularly scheduled shows in Las Vegas in 2018, when she kicks off a two-year residency in December.
The singer posted on Twitter that she will be performing at MGM's Park Theater, and says it has been her "lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl." In a statement, she adds that she is humbled to be joining a historic lineup of performers like Vegas legends Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, and promises her new show will be "unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before."
The announcement comes at the end of a successful year for the superstar that included a stunning Super Bowl performance and a sold-out tour.
MGM Resorts International did not immediately announce performance dates at the Park Theater. But a statement on the theater's website says performance dates and ticket information is expected "in the coming months."
The 5,300-seat venue is formerly known as the Monte Carlo. It previously hosted the residencies of Cher and Ricky Martin.