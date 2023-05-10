We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A robust pest control service can help seniors keep their homes clean and clear of any bugs or rodents. Getty Images

Memorial Day is less than three weeks away and with it, the unofficial start to summer 2023. Warmer weather and sunnier days mean more time outside and more activities to participate in. It also marks a great opportunity for homeowners, seniors in particular, to take inventory of their homes. Repairs and renovations that may have been put off during the winter can make sense to pursue now.

There are multiple ways seniors can both prepare their homes for summer and improve their overall lifestyle - and they don't need to break the bank to do so. While the benefit of each is particular to the individual, the following three approaches are worth considering now that summer is almost here.

3 great ways seniors can prep their home for summer

Here are three products and services that seniors should look into now.

Medical alerts

Summer days mean more time spent outdoors taking walks and enjoying the weather. For seniors used to the comfort and safety of the inside of their home, it may also require the security a medical alert system can provide. These wearable devices can notify family members or emergency services if you fall while inside or outside your home. But they can also reach out to contacts if you're not feeling well or if you need any medical or physical support. And they don't need to just be used within the vicinity of your property. They can be brought along on trips to the store or on any fun summer plans you may have (alert providers use GPS).

Costs vary based on the type and any additional features you would like, although they generally cost between $20-$40 a month (not including initial costs for equipment and installation).

Home warranties

Household appliances break and fall apart. Some will need maintenance annually while others will need to be checked and updated more often. If you've been cooped inside for most of the winter and fall, then chances are high that some of your equipment needs some work. This is where home warranties come in handy. A home warranty can help protect you and your family by covering the costs of household repairs and appliance work. Home warranties can cover all or most of the following items:

Dishwashers

Refrigerators

Microwaves

Ovens



Garage door openers



Air conditioners



Furnaces



Clothes washer



Clothes dryer



Fixes to air conditioners, for example, can get pricey quickly. But a home warranty can help reduce these costs. Plus, you'll get experts who are readily available to help you - no more scrolling online or asking friends and relatives for a last-minute recommendation.

Pest control

The warmer seasons can be great. But they also mark the unwelcome return of nagging pests and rodents. Fortunately, a robust pest control service can help you can get this issue under control fast. Pest control professionals protect your home from property damage courtesy of roaches, rodents, termites and more. But, more importantly, it can protect your own health and the well-being of others who live in your home.

"Droppings or body parts of cockroaches and other pests can trigger asthma. Certain proteins are found in cockroach feces and saliva and can cause allergic reactions or trigger asthma symptoms in some individuals," The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says.

Like home warranties, the cost of pest control services will vary based on the work needed. For a 1,500-square-foot home, you could pay approximately $300 to $550 for a single visit while quarterly visits range from $100 to $300, CBS News previously reported.

The bottom line

The summer is a smart time to complete some deep cleaning and overdue repairs. For seniors, there are some great ways to prepare their homes now. This includes installing a medical alert system that can help them indoors and out. It also may be helpful to get a home warranty protection plan in place, if only to avoid any costly (and hot) air conditioning repairs. Finally, a pest control service can help keep your home and property clean and safe, giving you the opportunity to enjoy a stress-free summer.