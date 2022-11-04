3 reasons to hire a pest control service

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pests like cockroaches and rodents can cause health issues that can potentially have long-term effects. Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's hard to monitor every crack and crevice in your home that acts as a potential doorway for bugs and rodents. So, if you see a pest every now and then it's not surprising.

In fact, around 85% of Americans reported seeing or having trouble with bugs, insects or rodents in a survey released in September 2021 by The Harris Poll on behalf of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). And many homeowners raised concerns about pest activity increasing as they returned to their offices again since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With many of us spending more time than ever at home, we became accustomed to keeping a close eye on pest activity," Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs for NPMA, responded to the survey results. "For some people, working with a pest control professional has never been more top-of-mind."

You don't want to wait for the unwanted home invaders to become a problem. That's why pest control is important. Get started with a free quote.

3 reasons to get pest control

The reasons to regularly invest in a pest control service are vast, but it mainly comes down to a few key reasons:

Protect your health

Your health and safety should always be your number one priority. Pests like cockroaches and rodents can cause health issues that can potentially have long-term effects.

According to the NPMA survey, about a quarter of homeowners said cockroaches were one of their biggest issues. They're more likely to be prevalent in lower-income households. Homeowners who reported weekly sightings had a median annual household of $69,000 versus $35,800 for those who said they see them every day, the U.S. Census Bureau reported in April 2021.

"Droppings or body parts of cockroaches and other pests can trigger asthma. Certain proteins are found in cockroach feces and saliva and can cause allergic reactions or trigger asthma symptoms in some individuals," The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns online.

Rodents also pose a major health hazard, carrying a variety of diseases such as Hantavirus, Lassa Fever and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a full list on its website. The CDC said infestation of rodents in and around homes is the primary way diseases spread to people.

It's not uncommon for mice and rats to enter homes. Rodents invade an estimated 21 million U.S. homes in the winter months, according to the NPMA.

Contact a pest control provider to learn more about their methods and how you can keep your home clean and protected.

Prevent property damage

When it comes to your home, you think of it as a safe space. If unwanted critters are entering, it won't only disrupt your peace of mind, but it can actually cause issues to your home itself.

Rodents, in particular, can cause damage by chewing on things or creating cracks and holes.

"The gnawing tendency leads to structural damage to buildings and initiates fires when insulation is chewed from electrical wires. Rodents will gnaw to gain entrance and to obtain food," the CDC notes.

This may lead to costly repairs and even more pest problems, as it leaves an opening for more creatures to enter your home.

"Roaches and rodents aren't the only quality issues households experience. Structural problems such as cracked walls, broken windows and leaks are also frequent problems and often create the conditions that lead to pests," the U.S. Census Bureau says.

Make sure you keep yourself and your home protected. Check out some of the top pest control services now.

Prevent pest problems

If you don't have pest problems or frequent insect sightings, count yourself lucky. The fact is, most U.S. homes have reported pest sightings. And often it's out of your control.

Older structures, homes close to trash or abandoned buildings and apartments with shared utilities tend to have more issues. Your location and environment (heat, humidity, etc.) can also impact the types of pests you encounter on a regular basis.

That's why most pest control services require an at-home visit so a licensed technician can review your situation and make a personalized recommendation. Schedule an in-person visit today.

Pest control isn't just used after infestations occur. It can also help keep pests out throughout the year.

Most pest control companies use an environmentally-friendly Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach to prevent unwanted home invaders like spiders and roaches. Basically, they assess the situation (type of pests) and come up with a plan to help prevent them from returning, hopefully limiting the need to intervene with chemicals.

"With IPM, we target and remove or block access to what pests need most – food, water and shelter – allowing us to minimize or even eliminate the need for chemical pesticides," Orkin notes.

You don't have to spend a fortune to keep pests out.

Pest control companies each have different plans and techniques. Plus, prices vary based on the location, size of the home and other factors. It also depends on your needs and whether you need special services. For example, Terminix offers additional services for treating bed bugs, mosquitoes, termites and rodents.

For a 1,500-square-foot home, you could pay anywhere from $300 to $550 for a one-time visit while quarterly visits range from $100 to $300 - possibly more, according to HomeAdvisor. Again, it all depends on the company and your particular needs (type of pests). For example, infestations of fleas, ants and cockroaches can range from $100 to $500 on average versus pesky pests like wasps (between $100 and $1,300) and bed bugs ($300-$5,000), HomeAdvisor explains in a chart. Make sure to compare companies and prices before committing to a long-term plan.