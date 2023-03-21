We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A home equity loan can help pay for major household repairs and improvements. Hill Street Studios/Blend Images/Getty Images

Warmer weather and sunnier days mean different things for different people. For prospective homebuyers, it means inventory is high and house hunting can commence in full. For existing homeowners, the spring and summer months mark a good time to complete major repairs and renovations, either to the inside of their home or the outside.

While home values have been hurt by rising interest rates in some parts of the country in other parts home values are still high. For homeowners living in the latter part of the country, this means they could be sitting on substantial amounts of home equity. That equity can then be used to finance the aforementioned repairs and renovations - typically at a lower interest rate than most other forms of credit.

This home equity can be used in multiple ways, with two of the most common methods being home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (also known as HELOCs). We will break down both options in this article so you will know exactly how to use your existing home equity to make household repairs.

You can easily check your eligibility and local options online right now.

How to use home equity to make home repairs

While you can technically use a cash-out refinance or reverse mortgage to finance home repairs, many experts would recommend you explore your home equity loan and HELOC options, too. Here's how you can use both:

How to use a home equity loan to make home repairs

A home equity loan works as a second mortgage in that you take out another loan from the existing amount of equity you've built in your home. Most lenders will limit you to 80% to 85% of your home equity although different lenders may have different restrictions.

Just understand that the amount of money in your home is different from the number of mortgage payments you've made. For example, let's say you first purchased your home for $500,000. You may have since paid $50,000 off but the value of your home has increased to $600,000. That means you can potentially get a home equity loan for $150,000 - not just the $50,000 you've invested.

Home equity loans have fixed interest rates, injecting some much-needed predictability into your budget. Those rates tend to also be lower than what you may qualify for if you choose to instead finance your repairs with a personal loan or a credit card.

Why you should use a home equity loan to make home repairs

A home equity loan has a fixed interest rate, meaning that you'll have an exact figure to pay back each month, regardless of any unfavorable market conditions. And if you use it for IRS-approved reasons you may be able to deduct the interest you paid on the loan come tax filing season.

"Interest on home equity loans and lines of credit are deductible only if the borrowed funds are used to buy, build, or substantially improve the taxpayer's home that secures the loan," the IRS says. "The loan must be secured by the taxpayer's main home or second home (qualified residence), and meet other requirements."

Research your home equity loan options online now to see if it's right for you.

How to use a HELOC to make home repairs

A HELOC, like a home equity loan, utilizes the existing equity in your home to finance any expenses you may have. Unlike a home equity loan, this alternative acts as a revolving line of credit similar to a credit card so you'll only borrow money when you need to - and you'll pay it back as you go. Because there's no lump sum of money being issued you'll generally pay less interest on this form of credit than you would others but rates may be variable (unlike home equity loans, most of which are fixed).

There are two phases to a HELOC: the draw period (in which you withdraw money, lasting anywhere from two to 10 years) and the repayment period (this is when your ability to withdraw money will end and you'll have to pay back what you owe on a pre-determined timeframe).

Why you should use a HELOC to make home repairs

A HELOC, like a home equity loan, can come with lower interest rates than personal loans or credit cards (assuming you have a good credit score and clean credit history). They also have a favorable interest tax deduction when used for home repairs.

"Generally, you can deduct the home mortgage interest and points reported to you on Form 1098 on Schedule A (Form 1040), line 8a," the IRS says. "However, any interest showing in box 1 of Form 1098 from a home equity loan, or a line of credit or credit card loan secured by the property, is not deductible if the proceeds were not used to buy, build, or substantially improve a qualified home."

Check out your HELOC options today to determine your eligibility.

The bottom line

Homeowners with elevated home values and significant sums of equity should consider forgoing credit cards and personal loans and instead turn to home equity loans or HELOCs to help finance their needed home repairs. Both options have appealing benefits for homeowners and, unlike most other credit options, interest on home equity loans and HELOCs are tax deductible if they're used to make eligible home repairs, improvements and renovations.