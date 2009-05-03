CBS May 3, 2009, 10:56 AM

Graduations Are Good For What Ails You

Health Sciences graduate Sharon Casey of Wilton, Conn., right, laughs with Stephanie Calefati, left, of Union, N.J. as she passes a bottle of hand sanitizer to other graduates at the start of Northeastern University's commencement ceremony in Boston Friday, May 1, 2009. Cases of the swine flu are increasing as college graduation season begins, and schools are doing what they can to keep the large crowds of people traveling from around the country and beyond from spreading or catching the disease. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
AP Photo/Elise Amendola
Weekly commentary by CBS Evening News chief Washington correspondent and Face the Nation host Bob Schieffer.
It is graduation season, and you've heard me say this before: I love graduations!

I've been honored to be asked to speak at three graduations this year. I was at Maryville University near St. Louis yesterday. I'll be at "Ole Miss" next weekend, and at Hofstra on Long Island the week after.

I told the graduates yesterday that there's really no pressure on a graduation speaker, because no one ever remembers what the graduation speaker says.

I can't even remember who spoke at my graduation!

There's a reason for all this. Graduation is not about what someone says; it's about what the graduates have done.

It is one of our few holidays where we celebrate achievement - what someone has actually accomplished.

The grads are proud of themselves. The parents are proud of the kids. The brothers and sisters are happily surprised because they never thought their siblings were smart enough to do it.

Like most of the country, the people that I found in St. Louis yesterday were worried about tough times … the local Chrysler plant won't be reopening, and the grads will have to look harder to find that first job.

But yesterday on that campus for one beautiful morning, there was so much good will, so much pride, so much love that every face had a smile.

Graduations, I have decided, are good for what ails you. If you're feeling a little out of sorts and want to feel better, here's the thought: Find a graduation and go to it. It works for me!

(Maryville University)
For more info:
  • Bob Schieffer's Commencement Remarks at Maryville University, May 2, 2009
    • © 2009 CBS. All rights reserved.

    More Face The Nation

    Popular