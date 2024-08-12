Watch CBS News
Google, Gmail are not working for some users, according to reports

By Megan Cerullo

Edited By Aimee Picchi

/ CBS News

Google loses landmark antitrust case
Google loses antitrust case in landmark ruling 01:54

Some Google users on Monday said they were unable to conduct searches using the company's Chrome browser and experienced trouble sending emails through the Gmail app.

The number of users reporting issues with Google services jumped Monday morning, according to DownDetector, a website that tracks websites' statuses. DownDetector said it only reports an incident when the number of reports is significantly higher than usual for a given time period.

Google did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment. 

Some Google users posted comment on the Downdetector site to say that "Google won't even load," or that they were "unable to use the Google Chrome browser app."

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

