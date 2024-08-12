Google, Gmail are not working for some users, according to reports

Some Google users on Monday said they were unable to conduct searches using the company's Chrome browser and experienced trouble sending emails through the Gmail app.

The number of users reporting issues with Google services jumped Monday morning, according to DownDetector, a website that tracks websites' statuses. DownDetector said it only reports an incident when the number of reports is significantly higher than usual for a given time period.

Google did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.

Some Google users posted comment on the Downdetector site to say that "Google won't even load," or that they were "unable to use the Google Chrome browser app."