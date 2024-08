Google loses antitrust case in landmark ruling A federal judge in Washington declared on Monday that Google has been operating as an illegal monopoly and violating antitrust laws. It's a victory for the U.S. Department of Justice, which sued Google for illegally paying about $26 billion in 2021 to companies to make Google the default search engine on phones and computers, shutting down rivals. Google and its parent company, Alphabet, plan to appeal the landmark ruling.