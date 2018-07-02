Last surviving "Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland turns 102

Olivia de Havilland, the only living cast member from the beloved Civil War classic "Gone With the Wind," turned 102 Sunday, reports People.

The two-time Oscar winning actress played Melanie Hamilton Wilkes, the sister-in-law and eventual best friend of lead character Scarlett O'Hara, in the 1939 film. She was nominated for an Academy Award for the epic, but didn't take a statue home.

De Havilland is the last surviving principle cast member of the movie, which also featured Hollywood icons Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable. She lives in Paris, France.

The actress was also known for her performances in the 1946 drama "To Each His Own" and the 1949 romance "The Heiress." She took home two coveted Best Actress Academy Awards for her roles in the films.

The leading lady's latest role wasn't on the silver screen, but was just as public. She became the oldest person named a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II last year at the age of 100, reported People.

Speaking of the honor, De Havilland said in a written statement to People that she was "extremely proud that the Queen has appointed me a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire," continuing that, "to receive this honor as my 101st birthday approaches is the most gratifying of birthday presents."