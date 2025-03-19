Man who stole 18-carat golden toilet from English palace convicted along with his accomplice

Who would steal a $6M gold toilet? Who would steal a $6M gold toilet? 00:36

A thief who swiped a golden toilet from an English palace was convicted Tuesday along with an accomplice who helped cash in on the spoils of the 18-carat work of art insured for more than $6 million.

Michael Jones had used the fully functioning one-of-a-kind latrine as he did reconnaissance at Blenheim Palace — the country mansion where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born — the day before the theft, prosecutors said. He described the experience as "splendid."

He returned before dawn on Sept. 14, 2019, with at least two other men armed with sledgehammers and crowbars, smashing a window and prying the toilet from its mount. Because the toilet was fully functional and connected to Blenheim Palace's plumbing system before it was taken, the removal caused "significant damage and flooding in the building," police said at the time. The men escaped in stolen vehicles.

"This was an audacious raid which had been carefully planned and executed," prosecutor Shan Saunders said. "But those responsible were not careful enough, leaving a trail of evidence in the form of forensics, CCTV footage and phone data."

The purloined potty was stolen just days after its installation. It has never been recovered but is believed to have been cut up and sold.

This screenshot made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled "America," by Maurizio Cattelan in the restroom of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, Sept. 16, 2016. AP Photo, File

The golden toilet was a satirical work, titled "America" by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, which poked fun at excessive wealth. It weighed just over 215 pounds. The value of the gold at the time was $3.6 million.

After the theft, Cattelan said he hoped the robbery was "a kind of Robin Hood-inspired action," according to Blenheim Palace.

The piece had previously been on display at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. The museum had offered the work to President Trump during his first term in office after he had asked to borrow a Van Gogh painting.

Jones, 39, was convicted of burglary in Oxford Crown Court.

The theft was planned by James Sheen, 40, who previously pleaded guilty to burglary, conspiracy and transferring criminal property.

Sheen then worked to broker a deal with Fred Doe to cash in on the haul, prosecutors said. In a series of text messages, Sheen referred to the loot as a "car," but he was actually talking about the gold.

"I'll link up with ya, I got something right up your path," Sheen told Doe in one message.

"I can sell that car for you in two seconds ... so come and see me tomorrow," Doe said in a reply.

Doe, 36, also known as Frederick Sines, was convicted of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

A fourth man charged in the conspiracy, Bora Guccuk, 41, was acquitted by jurors.