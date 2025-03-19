Watch CBS News

Turkey police arrest Istanbul's mayor; Mexico City bans violent bullfighting

Police in Turkey arrested Istanbul's mayor on charges related to corruption and terrorism, and arrest warrants were issued for about a hundred others. The mayor is a popular opposition leader and rival of the Turkish president. Meanwhile, in Mexico City, lawmakers voted to ban violent bullfighting. And a man has been convicted of stealing a $6 million gold toilet from a British palace. Juliette Goodrich has a roundup of headlines from around the world.
