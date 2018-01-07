Golden Globes 2018 list of winners

Last Updated Jan 8, 2018 8:56 AM EST
Hollywood stars gathered at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday to celebrate the best of television and film. Seth Meyers hosted the show, where most actors and actresses wore black to protest sexual harassment. You can also read the CBS News live blog of Golden Globes 2018 highlights as it happened throughout the night.
Here's the list of winners at the first major show of awards season.
Cecil B. DeMille award
MOVIES
Best motion picture, drama
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
Best supporting actor, any motion picture
Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best supporting actress, any motion picture
Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Best director
Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
Best original score
Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"
Best original song
"This Is Me" (from "The Greatest Showman")
Best screenplay
Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best foreign language film
"In the Fade"
TELEVISION
Best television series, drama
"The Handmaid's Tale"
Best television series, musical or comedy
Best limited series or motion picture made for television
"Big Little Lies"
Best actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Best actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"
Best actress in a television series, drama
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Best actor in a television series, drama
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Best actress in a television series, musical or comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Best actor in a television series, musical or comedy
Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little Lies"
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"