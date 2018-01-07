Golden Globes 2018 list of winners

Hollywood stars gathered at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday to celebrate the best of television and film. Seth Meyers hosted the show, where most actors and actresses wore black to protest sexual harassment. You can also read the CBS News live blog of Golden Globes 2018 highlights as it happened throughout the night.

Here's the list of winners at the first major show of awards season.

Cecil B. DeMille award

Oprah Winfrey

MOVIES

Best motion picture, drama

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

"Lady Bird"

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Best supporting actor, any motion picture

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best supporting actress, any motion picture

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Best director

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Best original score

Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

Best original song

"This Is Me" (from "The Greatest Showman")

Best screenplay

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best foreign language film

"In the Fade"

TELEVISION

Best television series, drama

"The Handmaid's Tale"

Best television series, musical or comedy

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best limited series or motion picture made for television

"Big Little Lies"

Best actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Best actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Best actress in a television series, drama

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best actor in a television series, drama

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Best actress in a television series, musical or comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best actor in a television series, musical or comedy

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little Lies"

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"