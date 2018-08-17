Gillibrand: Trump attack “clearly a sexist smear”

In an interview to air Sunday on "Face the Nation," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand responded to President Trump's latest attack on the New York Democrat, accusing the president of renewing "a sexist smear" against her.

"I think it was a very weak attack, and frankly I was surprised it was the best he could do," Gillibrand told Margaret Brennan, moderator of "Face the Nation."

The president's broadside this week came at a fundraising event for Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney, who is running for re-election in New York's 22nd Congressional District.

"She's been up to my office looking for campaign contributions. And she's very aggressive on contributions. But she's not aggressive on getting things done," the president said Monday of Gillibrand, to broad laughter from the Utica, N.Y. crowd.

In December, the president was roundly criticized for tweeting that Gillibrand would "do anything" in "begging" for campaign contributions from Trump. Democrats slammed the remark as inappropriate and misogynistic.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

At the time, Gillibrand responded on Twitter, firing back that "you cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out" in criticizing President Trump.

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

"The president refuses to acknowledge the work I've gotten done," Gillibrand tweeted Monday in response to the president's remarks this week. "Sound familiar ladies?"

The New York Democrat took a similar tack in her interview Wednesday.

"It's intended to be a sexist smear intended to devalue, to denigrate me, as he's done to women across the board," Gillibrand told Brennan.

"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan sat down Wednesday with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Democratic candidate Jennifer Wexton, who is seeking to unseat Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia's 10th Congressional District.

More from their interview will air Sunday on CBS.

