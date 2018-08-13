Trump speaks to supporters in Utica, New York — live updates

President Trump is speaking to supporters at a fundraiser for GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney in Utica, New York on Monday. The event was originally closed off to the press.

Tenney faces a tough reelection bid in a district she first won by 6 points in 2016. She faces Democrat Anthony Brindisi. They have both raised $1.9 million in the current election cycle.

Mr. Trump made the case — to a very supportive, responsive audience — that Democrats want to allow open borders and take away rights. The president pointed out that there's a gun factory just a mile down the road.

"Well you better be careful, because they want to end your Second Amendment," Mr. Trump said, adding that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to take away people's guns.

The president also blasted Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters as a "low IQ" person, something he has taken to doing frequently at rallies and other public events.

The president also praised his own economic and trade policies. The president turned the event into a list of what he sees as some of his administration's greatest accomplishments, including eliminating the penalty for the individual mandate. After he gave a speech commemorating a defense spending bill named for Sen. John McCain earlier Monday, the president's only reference of McCain thus far Monday was at the speech to Tenney supporters. Then, he mentioned — without naming him — McCain's vote against Obamacare repeal last year.

Downtown Utica, CBS News' Jacqueline Alemany reports, was buzzing with active but peaceful protesters awaiting the president. A handful of Trump supporters also waited down the block from the hotel to catch a glimpse of the president.