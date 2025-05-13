5 years after George Floyd's murder, Minneapolis partners with StoryCorps to gather community stories

It's been nearly five years since George Floyd was murdered by now-former police officer Derek Chauvin in south Minneapolis. Now, the city is working to make sure the stories of how so many were impacted live on through a new project.

If a picture truly speaks a thousand words, photographer John Noltner says there wasn't enough film to go around in the days following Floyd's death.

"When I came on that first day it was just a small little memorial. We really just brought a portable studio, a light and a camera, and we were just asking people, 'What do you want to say?'" Noltner said. "And I found sort of an authentic community grieving. I found an energy that was welcoming anyone who showed up in the space, and it felt to me like there were people looking for connection."

CBS News

Noltner has shared his photos in a blog and in a book. But now, in a bus just blocks away, the city wants to take these stories a step further.

"A lot of people felt like their voices were not heard," said Michele Jackson, deputy director of Minneapolis' Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Department.

Minneapolis is partnering with StoryCorps to tape interviews about the impact that time left behind. The tapes will go to city leaders and the Library of Congress to be saved forever.

"This allows them to speak their truth and share their stories and have their voices heard, not just by us here in the city of Minneapolis, but to have people nationally be able to hear their stories and have people in future generations, two, three generations down the road that can hear those stories as well," Jackson said.

A snapshot in time, and a story still being written.

"I think in some ways, all of the divisions and all of the struggles in our world can be helped through that really simple process," Noltner said.

There is still time to sign up for an interview If you'd like to participate in sharing your story.