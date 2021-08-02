Generac generators, sold nationwide, recalled after 7 incidents of finger amputations

More than 350,000 backup portable power generators sold across the U.S. and Canada are being recalled after eight injuries, including seven finger amputations and one digit getting crushed, according to the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission.

An unlocked handle on the equipment can pinch a user's fingers against the generator frame when moving the product, posing finger-amputation and crushing hazards, Generac Power Systems stated in a notice posted Thursday by the CPSC. The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company has received eight reports of injuries related to the 6,500-watt and 8,000-watt Generac portable generators.

The Generac Power Systems products were purchased online and at major home-improvement and hardware stores from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480 each, the company said.

The outlets include Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain's Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe's Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value and W.W. Grainger.

Manufactured in the U.S. and China, the generators have gasoline-powered engines used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The generators have two wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move them. Consumers can check for specific unit type, model number and serial number location information here.

Recalled XT8000E Generator. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers should stop using the recalled generators — unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator — and contact the company for a free repair kit at (844) 242-3493, or online at www.generac.com/handleguard or www.generac.com.

The recalled products involve unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators.