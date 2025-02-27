Gene Hackman and wife's deaths "suspicious enough in nature" to investigate, search warrant says

The deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife were found to be "suspicious enough in nature" to require a thorough investigation, a search warrant filed in New Mexico says.

Hackman, 95, and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead Wednesday afternoon in their home outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said. One of their dogs was also found dead.

The deputies who responded found the door to their home "unsecured and opened," the warrant says. But, they indicated there were no signs of forced entry or that the house had been rummaged through.

They found Hackman and Arakawa in different rooms — Hackman in an apparent mudroom and Arakawa in a bathroom. Their bodies showed signs of decomposition, indicating they were likely dead for some time before being found, according to the warrant.

The deputies also said they found a space heater near Arakawa and an open prescription bottle and pills on a counter-top close to her.

The deceased dog, a German Shepherd, was found in a closet of the bathroom where Arakawa was found, the warrant says.

"Deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom," it says.

The warrant also says there were "no obvious signs of a gas leak."

The Santa Fe City Fire Department responded to test for a possible carbon monoxide leak, but did not find any signs of such a leak, according to the warrant. The New Mexico Gas Company also responded and found no signs of evidence of problems with the pipes in and around the house.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.