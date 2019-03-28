Two-hour "Game of Thrones" documentary to air after series finale

"Game of Thrones " may be coming to an end, but fans will only have to wait a week after the series finale before heading back to Westeros. A two-hour documentary on the making of the show's final season debuts on HBO on May 26, HBO announced Wednesday.

"Game of Thrones: The Last Watch" will chronical the creation of the eighth and final season of the award-winning show, airing just a week after its conclusion on May 19. The feature-length documentary "delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland," HBO said.

The documentary will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at all aspects of production, following the cast and crew as they battle extreme weather conditions on set, tough deadlines and spoiler-seeking fans. HBO says it's more than just a "making of" documentary.

"This is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world – and then have to say goodbye to it," HBO said.

Aside from the surprise film, the final season of "Game of Thrones" only has six episodes, but four of them will be longer than usual, spanning a total of 432 minutes. It's been more than a year since we saw the Emmy-winning drama's Season 7 finale, but if the trailer is any indication, it looks like these episodes will be worth the wait.

British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay is directing "Game of Thrones: The Last Watch", and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are executive producing. It debuts Sunday, May 26 at 9 PM eastern.