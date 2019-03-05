"Game of Thrones" releases epic Season 8 trailer

Winter is finally here. After months of teasers, HBO released the highly-anticipated trailer for the final season of "Game of Thrones" on Tuesday. Needless to say, fans are freaking out.

It's been more than a year since we saw the Emmy-winning drama's Season 7 finale, but it looks like it will be worth the wait. The new trailer is the first real glimpse HBO has released of Season 8, aside from a few photos and social media teasers. Surprisingly, the trailer reveals a lot about what's to come for the few characters still alive and fighting for the Iron Throne.

The opening scene shows a frantic Arya, panting heavily while running down a corridor. "I know death. He's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one," she says. It follows with glimpses of Greyjoy ships carrying the Golden Company, Cersei at the Red Keep (sipping wine despite her pregnancy), Sansa seeing dragons for the first time as Drogon and Rhaegal fly over Winterfell with Jon and Daenerys. It also shows flashes throughout of the Battle of Winterfell — the much-hyped final battle against the Night King and his army of the dead.

Sprinkled throughout are tons of other fan-favorite characters — Gendry, Grey Worm and Missandei, Samwell Tarly, Brienne of Tarth, Jorah Mormont, Tormund Giantsbane and countless others. The trailer ends with the hooves of a White Walker's horse arriving in Westeros. The new footage essentially tells fans what they already know: Season 8 is going to be epic.

The final season of "Game of Thrones" premieres April 14. Unlike previous seasons, it will be comprised of six episodes, some are rumored to be 90 minutes long.