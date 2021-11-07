Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on November 7, 2021

/ CBS News

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:

  • Cedric Richmond, Senior Adviser to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement
  • Sen. Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia
  • Fred Smith, FedEx Executive Leadership Chairman and CEO
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
  • John Dickerson, CBS News Chief Political Analyst
  • Amy Walter, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Cook Political Report with Amy Walter  

Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation."

Download our Free App

For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app

First published on November 7, 2021 / 12:08 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.