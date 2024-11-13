Michigan native, "Full House" star Dave Coulier announces cancer diagnosis

Mike Duggan announcing political plans, Corewell Health workers take union vote and more top stories Mike Duggan announcing political plans, Corewell Health workers take union vote and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — "Full House" star and St. Clair Shores native Dave Coulier announced Wednesday morning that he has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Coulier revealed the diagnosis on NBC's "Today," where he discussed his symptoms and treatment.

The 65-year-old actor and stand-up comedian, best known for portraying Joey Gladstone on "Full House," said he first noticed symptoms in October after coming down with a cold, when he found a large lump in his groin.

"It swelled up immediately," Coulier said. "I thought, 'Wow, I'm either really sick, or my body's really reacting to something.'"

Coulier's doctors ran several tests and performed a biopsy on the lymph node.

"(My doctors) said, 'Hey, we wish we had better news, but you have non-Hodgkin lymphoma, B-cell lymphoma,'" Coulier said. "It was a shock."

Coulier said he's undergoing six rounds of chemotherapy every 21 days and expects to finish his treatment in February 2025.

"It's been a bit of a roller coaster. There (are) days where I feel unbelievable," the actor said. "Then there's other days where … I'm just going to lay down and let this be what it's going to be."

Coulier, who recently appeared over the weekend at Motor City Comic Con in Metro Detroit, says he's sharing his story in hopes of raising awareness of cancer and encouraging others to consider cancer screenings.

"The one thing that just kept presenting itself to me was to tell other people about it. Talk to them about getting something as simple as pre-screening or a breast exam, mammogram, a colonoscopy or a prostate exam," he said on TODAY. "It's a really simple thing to do and it can add years to your life."