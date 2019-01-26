Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says Donald Trump is not qualified to be president

Howard Schultz, the billionaire former CEO of Starbucks, tells Scott Pelley he believes Donald Trump is not qualified to lead the U.S. and that politicians in both parties are failing the American people. The wide-ranging interview with Schultz that includes discussion of his life and his former business will be broadcast on 60 Minutes, Sunday, January 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

"We're living at a most-fragile time," Schultz says. "Not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics."